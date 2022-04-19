5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Red Dirt Rangers house concertWant to see the Red Dirt Rangers in an intimate setting?

The 2022 season for Tulsa Time House Concerts is launching with a Saturday, April 23 performance by the iconic Red Dirt group. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 7 p.m. Come early to take part in a voluntary pot luck, mingle and select seats.

Where? Text or call Susan Cram at 303-638-9254 for the address and to let her know the status of your payment and therefore your RSVP.

Admission is a $30 donation per person. Prepayment is required via Zelle app, CashApp or cash/checks mailed to Susan Cram. Text or call for address.

Weather permitting, the show will be outside. Capacity for inside is limited to 50 so. RSVPs (with payment) are limited until it can be determined if the show will be indoors or outdoors.

Blue Whale

Comedy NightIn the vein of Tulsa’s Blue Whale Comedy Festival, here comes a make-you-laugh event Friday, April 22 at the LowDown, 108 N. Detroit Ave.

Experience humor with local comedians at “Blue Whale Comedy Night: Underground Comedy at the LowDown.” Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Performers will include Shawna Blake, CR Parson, Sondra Slade, Nicole Miller, Evan Hughes, Michael Patton and Duke Durant.

Tickets ($15) can be purchased at lowdowntulsa.com.

Chris Knight

playing ShrineAcclaimed Americana singer-songwriter Chris Knight will perform Thursday, April 21 at the Venue Shrine, 112 E. 18th St. For tickets, go to tulsashrine.com.

Knight has 23 years of experience as a recording artist, but his story is unique. He didn’t earn a record deal until age 37.

Nine albums later: “What Knight writes about is what he knows,” said a news release about Knight. “He was raised in mining country, so it’s no surprise that he would earn a degree in agriculture from Western Kentucky University and then work as a mine reclamation inspector and then miner’s consultant. But eventually his passion for writing songs and playing guitar, both inspired by his musical hero, the late John Prine, led him to chronicle his surroundings in words and music.”

Spring Home & Outdoor Living ExpoGet ideas for sprucing up the house and garden, or even find yourself a four-legged companion for life, at the 2022 Spring Home & Outdoor Living Expo, which will fill the upper level of the SageNet Event Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., April 22-24. Among the attractions are the Crazy J Farm Mobile Petting Zoo, where one can see a pig or other barnyard creatures up close; a display by the Tulsa Garden Railway Club showing how the great outdoors can be improved by model trains; and the Rescue Roundup, a pet adoption event. All this is in addition to exhibits offering everything one might need for home and lawn. Admission is free. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. exposquare.org.

Come to the ‘Cabaret’Kander and Ebb’s provocative, award-winning musical “Cabaret” will be presented by the University of Tulsa Department of Theatre, 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 21-23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, in the Chapman Theatre of Kendall Hall on the TU campus, 800 S. Tucker Drive.

Based on the writings of Christopher Isherwood, “Cabaret” takes place in 1930s Berlin, as the decadence of the Weimar Republic was giving way to the burgeoning Nazi regime. But within the confines of the Kit Kat Klub, one could “leave your troubles outside,” and imagine that this world was not about to end. It’s here that a young American writer becomes captivated by the self-destructive nightclub singer Sally Bowles, and the omnipresent Master of Ceremonies holds sway.

Tickets are $6-$15 and available at the door. This show contains adult language and situations.

<&rule>

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Bring all the birds to your yard this spring

</&hrdp2>

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.