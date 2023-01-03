5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Arvest Winterfest concludes

Got time for one last skate?

Arvest Winterfest is wrapping up its final week on an ice rink outside BOK Center in downtown Tulsa.

Open skating will begin 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, open skating will begin at noon, and a DJ performance will begin at 7 p.m. The Winterfest season concludes with open skating beginning at noon Sunday.

For tickets and information, go to tulsawinterfest.com.

Oklahoma Boat Expo

The Oklahoma Boat Expo is scheduled Jan. 6-8 at Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.

Guests can see the latest in boats, watercraft, water sports, RVs and other items suited for the outdoors.

For tickets and information, go to coxcentertulsa.com.

Pop Punk Night at Cain’s

Historic Cain’s Ballroom is hosting a “Pop Punk Night: With a Twist of Emo” concert event Saturday, Jan. 7.

Said a promo for the show: Find your next favorite original pop punk and emo band opening up the show and then scream along to hits from bands like My Chemical Romance, Paramore, The Used, Blink-182, Fall Out Boy and others, all performed live by Van Full of Nuns.

Emo outfits and makeup are encouraged.

For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

‘Tuskegee Airmen’ reunion screening

Muskogee’s historic ROXY Theater is showing the 1995 award-winning film “Tuskegee Airmen” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and it will serve as a reunion screening for local actors (Oklahoma and Arkansas) who took part in the movie venture.

“Tuskegee Airmen,” shot primarily in Muskogee and Fort Smith, Arkansas, had a large contingent of locals who answered the call to play background and featured extras. Others worked as stand-ins and as crew.

The cast featured Laurence Fishburne, Cuba Gooding Jr., John Lithgow, Malcolm Jamal-Warner, Courtney B. Vance, Allen Payne, Andre Braugher, Christopher McDonald and Daniel Hugh Kelly, plus newcomer Vivica A. Fox.

The semi-fictionalized story follows one of the first aviator classes of the famed Tuskegee Airmen.

General admission is $6 — $3 for any cast, extras, stand-ins or crew who worked on the movie.

Doors will open at 2:15 p.m. for the screening. Light refreshments will be served and concessions and the ROXY Adult beverage bar will be open for attendees. For additional information, email oscar@muskogeeroxy.org.

‘The Drunkard’

“The Drunkard” has been running in Tulsa for 70 years.

Enjoy a unique evening of audience participation and fun when the first “The Drunkard” performance of 2023 takes place Saturday, Jan. 7, at Tulsa Spotlight Theatre, 1381 Riverside Drive.

“The Drunkard” began in Tulsa on Nov. 14, 1953.

Doors open at 7 p.m. A singalong of old-time songs begins at 7:15 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with the Olio. “The Drunkard” begins at 8 p.m. and concludes around 10 p.m.

For information and other show dates, visit tulsaspotlighttheater.com.

