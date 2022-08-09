5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Time Travelers Vintage ExpoUsually, folks go to Cain’s Ballroom to hear music. Soon: Shopping.

The Tulsa Time Travelers Vintage Expo will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at the historic venue, located at 423 N. Main St. The event specializes in all things vintage and vintage-inspired. Vendors will offer clothing, accessories, home goods, handmade materials and other items.

Monthly Tulsa Time Travelers events are scheduled through the remainder of 2022. For dates and locations, go to timetravelersexpo.com.

Vince Gill returnsWhen last spotted on a Tulsa stage, Oklahoma music artist Vince Gill was performing with the Eagles at BOK Center.

Gill is flying solo for a Thursday, Aug. 11, show at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino Resort.

For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Let’s go (see a Cars tribute)Let’s Go: A Tribute to the Cars will arrive Friday, Aug. 12, at the Venue Shrine.

The show comes courtesy of Portal Immortal, which makes use of diverse performers throughout the region for tribute shows. So far, tribute has been paid to the Eagles, David Bowie, Phil Collins, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, U2 and Styx, according to the Portal Immortal Facebook page.

For tickets to the Cars tribute, go to tulsashrine.com.

End of Summer BashEveryone’s ready for the summer heat to end, which may be why Safari Joe’s H2O, 4717 E. 21st St., will host its End of Summer Bash Saturday, Aug. 13.

In addition to the park’s regular water-based amenities, this event will feature live music starting at 6 p.m., from artists including Caroline’s Spine, Jenny Labow Flourish 25 and Eli Mattson.

Cost in $26 general admission. For tickets: safarijoesh2o.com.

Zoo Nights on the RocksTulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North, will give adults the chance to feel a bit like a kid again with its final Tulsa Zoo on the Rocks of the season.

Those 21 and older will be able to enjoy all aspects of the zoo, including unlimited train rides, access to Zoorassic World, talks with various zookeepers, animal demonstrations and yard games. Beverages and foods will be available for purchase.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Tickets are $25, and must be reserved in advance. To purchase: tulsazoo.org.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Reservation Dogs season two to new Blake Shelton book