5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Get medieval in Muskogee The 26th annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival is ongoing at the Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road.

The festival began last weekend and continues Saturdays and Sundays through June 5, plus Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day). Experience the royal quest for knighthood, a full-contact jousting tournament, birds of prey exhibitions, traveling acrobats and other attractions.

Go to okcastle.com for tickets and information.

Smith, Costello play Cain’sIn preparation for the opening May 10 of the Bob Dylan Center, two legendary artists will perform special concerts at the Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St. Patti Smith, the punk poet and performer who accepted Dylan’s 2016 Nobel Prize, will bring her band to Tulsa for the first time since 1978 for a concert on Friday, May 6. Elvis Costello, who is one of the few who can match Dylan for songwriting artistry, will be at the Cain’s Saturday, May 7, with his band, the Imposters. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for each show, with artists taking the stage at 7:45 p.m. Tickets for Smith start at $50 and at $75 for Costello. etix.com.

Stay gold, stay groovyPop culture worlds will collide when actor Barry Williams of “The Brady Bunch” performs with his band, the Traveliers, on the lawn of the Outsiders House, 731 N. Saint Louis Ave.

The Outsiders House once was a filming site during the making of the shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders.” It was converted into a museum, and Williams will join the roster of music artists who have performed on the lawn.

Shows will take place 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7 and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8. For tickets, plug “Barry Williams” into the search box at stubwire.com.

BBQ and blues in BixbyLive music, barbecue meals, games and vendors will be a part of the Bixby BBQ and Blues Festival, scheduled Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at Washington Irving Memorial Park in Bixby.

Festival admission is free, but paid parking is $10 (cash only). The festival is hosted by the Rotary Club of Bixby. For hours and a music roster, go to bixbyrotarybbq.com.

‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ ‘Carnage’ on stageThe stage adaptation of one of the most acclaimed movie musicals of all time, and a Tony Award-winning comedy of very bad manners, will be presented this weekend at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Theatre Tulsa continues its run of “Singin’ in the Rain,” based on the Gene Kelly film about performers trying to make the transition from silent films to the “talkies” and the romantic entanglements that ensue. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, May 6 and 13; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7 and 14; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8 and 15. Tickets are $29.25-$47.50.

American Theatre Company will open “God of Carnage,” Yasmina Reza’s dark comedy about two sets of parents who meet to discuss an altercation between their respective children. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 6-7 and 13-14, 2 p.m. Sunday May 8. Tickets are $22-$26.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.