5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Dylan connection, Women of Song at Cain’s BallroomClutch, The Sword and Nate Bergman are on a triple bill Thursday, May 12 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tulsa is the home of the Bob Dylan Center. Bergman’s soon-to-arrive solo debut album (“Metaphysical Change”) will include a Dylan connection. A rocking track on the album is titled “Just Like Dylan Said.” For information about Bergman, go to natebergmansings.com.

Also, Cain’s Ballroom is hosting a Women of Song Tribute to Debbie Campbell, Betsy Smittle and the Tulsa Sound on Sunday, May 15.

For tickets to Cain’s Ballroom shows, go to cainsballroom.com.

Brian Parton returnsHe’s back. Music artist Brian Parton will play his first Tulsa show since last year when he performs Friday, May 13 at the Blackbird on Pearl, 1336 E. Sixth St.

Parton recently returned to Tulsa from Colorado. He said he missed his daughter since moving away in 2011, and Tate Wittenberg has been prodding him to come back to Tulsa for two years because of the energy and entertainment opportunities here.

“So, when my daughter told me about a house on her street at the same time my lease was up, capitalizing on the situation seemed the only thing to do,” he said.

Parton said he recorded a CD (“Crazy as You”) in Colorado and has a whole batch of new songs he wants to record here. Because he shares a May 12 birthday with George Carlin, he intends to open his Blackbird on Pearl show with Carlin’s “Man for the Millennium.” For tickets and information, go to blackbirdonpearl.com.

TFA hosts art showThe Tulsa Foundation for Architecture will host the first in a series of architecture-related art shows, when it opens “Art in Architecture: Classic and Abstract Photography of Tulsa Architecture by Anitra Lavanhar.” The opening will be 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at the TFA’s Center for Architecture and Design, 633 S. Boston Ave. The exhibit will remain on display through June 30.

The exhibit will feature 27 photographs in which Lavanhar captures the visual history and unexpected beauty found in the textures and grit of often-overlooked structures. “I hope these photos inspire you to look at your surroundings with an explorer’s eye, like a tourist exploring new land,” Lavanhar said. “I hope this leads you to a greater appreciation for what is.”

Reservations for the opening reception are requested. To reserve and more information: 918-583-5550, tulsaarchitecture.org/programs.

Tulsa Ballet Signature SeasonTwo works created especially for Tulsa Ballet and the Oklahoma premiere of a work by acclaimed Israeli choreographer Itzik Galili will make up the company’s “Signature Series,” which closes out its 65th anniversary season.

The company is reviving “Remember Our Song,” the first ballet by Andy Blankenbuehler, Tony Award-winning choreographer of “Hamilton,” and will present the world premiere of “Celestial Bodies,” created by up-and-coming British choreographer Andrew McNichol.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, May 12-13; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave. Tickets: $46-$105. 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.

Jana Jae at SpotlightJana Jae, the “First Lady of Country Fiddle,” will be featured in a special concert event 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Spotlight Theater, 1381 Riverside Drive.

The daughter of two classically trained violinists, Jae came to national fame in the 1970s, as the first female member of Buck Owens’ band the Buckaroos, and her performing on her signature blue violin was a regular feature of the long-running syndicated variety show “Hee Haw.”

Jae, a member of the National Fiddlers Hall of Fame, annually conducts a camp for young fiddle players in Grove.

Tickets are $40. 918-587-5030, tulsaspotlighttheater.com.

