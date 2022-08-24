5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Greg Sestero

double featureGreg Sestero, star of “The Room” and best-selling author of “The Disaster Artist,” is returning to Tulsa for a Friday, Aug. 26, double feature at Circle Cinema.

One of the films will be “Miracle Valley,” Sestero’s directorial debut. Sestero wrote and stars in the horror film, which will be screened at 7 p.m. followed by “The Room,” which has gained the rep of “best worst” movie ever made, at 9:30 p.m.

Both films will include a Q&A with Sestero. Tickets are available at circlecinema.org with a special discounted double feature price to see both films.

“I’m excited to return to Tulsa,” Sestero said in a news release. “The community really knows how to embrace filmmakers, and Circle Cinema is the perfect place to have a premiere screening event.”

Sestero also recently wrote and produced “Best F(r)iends Volume 1 and Volume 2,” which premiered at BeyondFest and was distributed by Lionsgate worldwide.

Fayetteville

Roots FestivalThe Wood Brothers, Taj Mahal and Bettye Lavette will be joined by many other music artists at the 13th annual Fayetteville Roots Festival Aug. 25-27 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The three-day music and food festival will be staged at multiple downtown venues. All main stages are within a four-block area of the city’s downtown square.

For tickets and a complete lineup of music artists, go to fayettevilleroots.org.

Before appearing at the festival, Taj Mahal will perform Aug. 25 at Tulsa’s Church Studio.

Andrew McMahon, Dashboard Confessional, CartelAndrew McMahon in the Wilderness is in the midst of a co-headlining summer tour (Hello Gone Days Tour) with Dashboard Confessional.

The tour will include an Aug. 27 show at Tulsa Theater and will include special guest Cartel, an alt-rock band that came roaring back to release its first new music in nine years.

For tickets, go to tulsa theater.com.

Maker FaireAll sorts of whimsically artistic and scientific creativity will be on display at the 10th annual Maker Faire, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st. St. Sponsored by Fab Lab Tulsa, the fair showcases the works of everyone from chocolatiers to combat robot designers, bookbinders to rock hounds, woodworkers to jewelry makers, wandering minstrels and mechanical engineers, even princesses wielding power tools.

Admission is free, but it is requested that those attending register in advance. To register: tulsa.makerfaire.com.

‘Drawing on Tulsa’The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture will host a reception for artist Hershel Self to mark the opening of his exhibit “Drawing on Tulsa,” 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the TFA headquarters, 633 S. Boston Ave.

Self is a graphic designer, screen printer and photographer who co-founded and ran Mythic Press until 2020, when he made the decision to devote himself to his art. The work in “Drawing on Tulsa” features images inspired by the city’s distinctive architecture.

The opening is free, but registration is requested. To register: tulsaarchitecture.org.