5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Plain White T’s at TUThe Plain White T’s will perform as part of the Chapman Commons Concert Series prior to the University of Tulsa’s 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, football homecoming game against SMU.

Tailgating on Chapman Commons opens at 9:30 a.m. with DJ music beginning at 10 a.m. The Chapman Commons Concert Series will include the Keyland Band at 11 a.m. with the Plain White T’s at 12:15 p.m.

Want to check out the game? Tickets can be purchased at tulsahurricane.com or by calling 918-631-4688.

Red Dirt HalloweenThe Red Dirt Rangers will perform Saturday, Oct. 29, as part of the Tulsa Time House Concerts series. A promotional item for the event suggested that you get working on a Halloween costume for a spooky good time at the house concert.

For tickets and information, go to the Tulsa Time House Concerts Facebook page.

All Hallows BallThe Tulsa VFW’s Centennial Lounge, 1109 E. Sixth St., is hosting the All Hallows Ball at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct 29. The event will include live music, drink specials and creepy cocktails. Costumes are strongly encouraged. Admission is $5 at the door.

Dia de los Muertos at The AbbeyWhat better place to celebrate a day honoring one’s ancestors than in a cemetery? The Abbey Mausoleum in Rose Hill Cemetery, 4161 E. Admiral Place, will host its second annual Dia de los Muertos, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

This all-ages event will include food and beverages, live music, folkloric dancing, a costume contest, altars to honor those who have passed on and a silent auction that will benefit the restoration of the Abbey Mausoleum, the final resting place of many of prominent Tulsa families.

Tickets are $15. eventbrite.com.

HallowZOOeenTulsa Zoo’s popular “HallowZOOeen” will continue this weekend, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28; 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North. Tickets are $18 for adults and must be purchased in advance.

The event, one of the Tulsa Zoo’s major fundraising efforts, will feature candy stops, presentations by its Ambassador Animals, and four themed zones — Andy B’s Arachnid Arcade, Burger King Royal Castle, QuikTrip Pirate Island and Insurica Pumpkin Patch Playroom — all with unique and fun activities.

To purchase and more information: tulsazoo.org.