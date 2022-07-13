5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Woodyfest launches

The Woody Guthrie Folk Festival will celebrate a 25th year by honoring the legendary folk singer’s life and legacy July 13-17 in Guthrie’s hometown, Okemah.

Guthrie’s musical bloodline will be represented by grandchildren Annie Guthrie, Cathy Guthrie and Sarah Lee Guthrie along with Cole Rotante, who will perform with his band, and Cole Quest & the City Pickers. Also, Guthrie’s great-grandchildren, Krishna Guthrie and Serena Guthrie, are scheduled to perform.

Aaron Lee Tasjan, Branjae, Brennen Leigh, David Amram, Jacob Tovar, Jaimee Harris, James McMurtry, Joe Purdy and Monica Taylor will help provide the 60-plus musical performances at the festival. Ellis Paul, Tom Paxton, Joel Rafael and the Red Dirt Rangers are among 2022 performers who performed at the inaugural festival in 1998.

For tickets and information about music and programming, go to woodyfest.com.

Porter Peach Festival

The Porter Peach Festival celebrates 56 years July 14-16. Shop for fresh peaches, peach products and other produce at Livesay Orchards, located 3 miles south of Porter, then get peach desserts at The Peach Barn, approximately 7 miles east of Porter. On Porter's downtown Main Street you can shop at many arts and crafts vendors, enjoy street games, live music and taste a wide variety of fair food. On Saturday, there will be a peachy parade, free peaches and ice cream and a prize peach auction. For more information, go to porterpeachfestivals.com.

Buck Atom concert series

Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66 will christen a Buck’s Cosmic Concert Series with a free Paul Benjaman show from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Benjaman will be joined by Chris Combs, who is curating the concert series. A Rosemary Daughterty art exhibit will premiere on the same day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Route 66 attraction, Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios is located at 1347 E. 11th Street. For more information about Buck Atom’s, go to buckatomson66.com.

Tom Paxton at Woody Guthrie Center

Songcrafter and picker Tom Paxton, recipient of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009, will perform Friday, July 15, at Woody Guthrie Center.

An event promo said Paxton has become a voice of his generation, addressing issues of injustice and inhumanity, laying bare the absurdities of modern culture and celebrating the tenderest bonds of family, friends and community. In describing Paxton’s influence on his fellow musicians, Pete Seeger once said: “Tom’s songs have a way of sneaking up on you. You find yourself humming them, whistling them and singing a verse to a friend."

Paxton will be joined by Jackson Emmer. For tickets, go to woodyguthriecenter.org.

'Shrek'

The beloved animated film comes to life on the stage, as Craft Productions presents "Shrek the Musical." The cast of 50 features local performers of all ages, led by stars Michael Burrell as Shrek, Erica Stephan as Princess Fiona, and Braxton O. Johnson as Donkey.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 13-15; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St. The July 16 matinee performance will have ASL interpreters. Tickets are $17.78-$39.48. 918-595-7777, craftproductions.org.