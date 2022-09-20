5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Album release show at Vanguard

Sisteria, a female-fronted “psychedelic” band from Norman, will play an album release show Friday, Sept. 23, at the Vanguard, 222 N. Main St., and will be on a bill that includes Rainbows are Free and Helen Kelter Skelter.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music will begin at 8 p.m. Admission is $15.

For advance tickets, go to thevanguardtulsa.com.

Busy weekend at Cain’s

Platinum-selling alternative folk band Judah & the Lion is touring in support of its fourth full-length studio album (“Revival”). The Nashville-based group’s Happy Again Tour will arrive Saturday, Sept. 24, at Cain’s Ballroom, and Smallpools will be a support act.

A busy weekend at the historic venue also includes a Friday, Sept. 23 The Front Bottoms show with Motherfolk & Mobley, a free 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 brunch show with Whirligig and a 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 Henry Rollins performance.

For tickets to Cain’s Ballroom shows, go to cainsballroom.com.

Guthrie Green Sunday concert series

Guthrie Green is hosting Inspyral Circus and music artist Monte Montgomery for a free Sunday concert series event Sunday, Sept. 25.

Inspyral Circus will be on site from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with aerial acts, a Cyr wheel with Chelsea Parks, bubbles, interactive circus experiences, face painting by RainbowGirl and Cara Cox, stilt walkers and DJ Kylie.

Montgomery, who plays a blend of Texas blues, soul and rock, will perform from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. He is the winner of seven consecutive Austin Music Awards and was chosen to write the music for Tim Allen’s nine-season ABC comedy “Last Man Standing.”

Janet Rutland’s ’70s Show

Take a musical journey back to the days of butterfly collars and bell-bottom jeans with singer Janet Rutland, who will be performing her own special version of “That ’70s Show,” 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24, at the Lynn Riggs Theater, 621 E. Fourth St.

The show will feature Rutland’s versions of songs made famous by Karen Carpenter, Roberta Flack, Carly Simon and others, accompanied by keyboardist Scott McQuade.

Augmenting the show will be a multimedia presentation by Steve Clem, featuring images from the era, as Rutland recalls what it was like growing up in Tulsa in the 1970s.

Tickets are $10-$20. okeq.org.

‘Jurassic Quest’ returns to Tulsa

The newest edition of the popular interactive dinosaur experience “Jurassic Quest” returns to Tulsa for a one-weekend-only event, Sept. 23-25, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center.

Dinosaur fans will have the chance to experience life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the very young, and more.

Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Tickets are $19-$36. coxcentertulsa.com.