5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Cain’s: Five shows, five nightsHow soon do you want to start your weekend?

Historic Cain’s Ballroom is hosting music artists on five consecutive nights beginning with a Coin tour stop Wednesday.

Thursday will bring Lost Dog Street Band to town and it may be the last time fans can catch the group live, at least for a while. In a recent Instagram post, frontman Benjamin Tod shared his desire to step away from touring.

The flurry of Cain’s Ballroom shows continues with American Aquarium (Friday), The Dead South (Saturday) and a combo show courtesy of Murder By Death and Amigo the Devil (Sunday).

For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Learn to curlIf you ever wanted to learn the basics of the winter sport of curling, then “hurry hard” to sign up for the Tulsa Curling Club’s classes, Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Oilers Ice Center, 6413 S. Mingo Road.

Experienced players and instructors will guide you through the basic rules and techniques of this sport, which dates back to the 1500s, and which has been a part of the Winter Olympics since 1998.

Classes begin at 5:30 p.m. and cost is $10. Registration in advance is required. tulsacurlingclub.com/register.

Leonard Cohen documentaryIf you love the Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah,” then you may love the story behind the song.

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” is a definitive exploration of Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn.

The feature-length documentary opens Friday, Aug. 5, exclusively at Circle Cinema and is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Tulsa.

The documentary weaves together three creative strands: the songwriter and his times; the song’s dramatic journey from record label reject to chart-topping hit; and moving testimonies from major recording artists for whom “Hallelujah” has become a personal touchtone.

A special 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, screening will include a 1 p.m. reception featuring light bites and live music by Chris Combs and Sarah Maud with support from Play Tulsa Music.

For tickets, go to circle cinema.org.

Cancer Sucks benefitA Saturday, Aug. 6, Cancer Sucks benefit show at Venue Shrine will feature performances by Fists of Rage, Sins of Saints, Grind Acoustic, Basses Loaded, Tyler Parry (of Shelter in Place), Harakiri and FNTM.

Guests can make a donation at the door or go to ticketstorm.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.

For information on Venue Shrine shows, go to tulsashrine.com.

Owasso GatheringThis is the 10th year that the city of Owasso shuts down a part of its Main Street to host the Owasso Gathering, a street festival held the first Thursday of each month from April to October.

The August 2022 iteration will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, and will feature two stages for live music, a large Kid’s Zone with activities designed for the younger generation, more than 16 top local food trucks, and more than 100 vendors. owassogathering.com.