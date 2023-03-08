J.R. Carroll at Vanguard

Get your weekend started early: On Thursday, March 9, J.R. Carroll is performing at The Vanguard, 222 N. Main St.

Tickets are $15 in advance at thevanguardtulsa.com or $20 at the door.

Carroll is the touring guitarist for fast-rising music artist Zach Bryan of Oologah. When Carroll isn’t on the road with Bryan, he writes and plays his own shows. His EP, “LongStory Short,” draws influence from artists like Ryan Adams, Kings of Leon and the Avett Brothers.

Carroll will be joined by Jordan Nix.

Musicians team up for Larry Cagle benefit

Multiple music artists will perform during a Larry Cagle benefit show Sunday, March 12 at Westbound Club, 6161 S. 33rd W. Ave.

The lineup will include Darrel Lee & Friends at 2 p.m., Travis Kidd at 3 p.m., Brad Duval & Jimmy Bottoms at 4 p.m., Robbie King at 5 p.m., RockFisch & Co. at 6 p.m., the Paul Holt Band at 7 p.m., Travis Bond & the Rebel Souls at 8 p.m. and the Chain Project with special guest David Skinner & Friends at 9 p.m.

According to a bio posted on a Facebook event page, Cagle is a local music artist who joined his first band (Appaloosa) at 20 and played around the area. The bio says he opened for national touring acts like Travis Tritt, Steve Warner and Reba McEntire.

She Makes Art 2023

The Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., will host an artists’ reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 10, for “She Makes Art,” a juried exhibit featuring works by area female artists.

Juror Kay Liggett selected 70 works from more than 175 submissions for this year’s show and will choose works to receive awards in four categories: two-dimensional work, three-dimensional work, most innovative and best conceptual realization.

The concept to be realized, according to Liggett’s juror’s statement, has to do with windows. “I’m interested in the role of the window in the artist’s work: open, closed; looking in, looking out, framing the individual’s visual experience, reflecting the artist herself, revealing or concealing our realities,” Liggett writes. “There is a nice diversity of experience, motives and work products in the show this year. I believe this is a good snapshot of the strength of women artists in Tulsa.”

The exhibit will be on display through April 7. For more: liggettstudio.com/2023/shemakesart

Who you calling ‘Crazy’?

The Sapulpa Community Theatre, 124 S. Water St., is presenting “Those Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner” by Patrick Cook.

The ladies in question are three sisters of a certain age, all of whom enjoy talking, even if no one is listening. They are perfectly happy with their situation, until there arrives a new live-in nurse, who is determined to get the sisters out and about, and a nephew bent on shipping his aunts to a home and selling the family manse.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 10-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the playhouse. 918-227-2169, sapulpatheatre.org.

Tulsa Home & Garden Show

Take care of your home improvement list at the Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show, scheduled Thursday, March 9 through Sunday, March 12 at SageNet Center on Expo Square.