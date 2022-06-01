5 to find: Things to do this weekend

They’re back — and headlining The Band Camino opened for Dan + Shay late last year at BOK Center. Now the Nashville-by-way-of-Memphis-based act is headlining a Thursday, June 2 show at Cain’s Ballroom in support of a self-titled debut album. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Ben Rector returns to home stateHomegrown music artist Ben Rector, who was born in Oklahoma City and attended Metro Christian Academy in Tulsa, is coming back to familiar turf. Rector will perform Sunday, June 5 at the Zoo Amphitheater in Oklahoma City. He is touring in support of a new album, “The Joy of Music,” released in March. For tickets, go to thezooamphitheater.com.

Rector’s song “Sunday” was recently selected to be part of ESPN’s “Give Us Baseball” campaign.

Council Oak Men’s ChoraleThe Council Oak Men’s Chorale will present “On the Road with Council Oak,” 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 3-4, at Fellowship Congregational Church, 2900 S. Harvard Ave.

The program will feature songs about traveling around the country along such iconic avenues as “Route 66,” as well as about some of the sites to be seen along the way, from “The Hills of Shiloh” to “New York, New York.”

Tickets are $20. counciloak.org.

Parker Millsap

at VanguardOklahoma music artist Parker Millsap is performing Saturday, June 4 at the Vanguard, 222 N. Main St. His fifth studio album, “Be Here Instead,” was released in April 2021.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for Millsap’s 8 p.m. show. For tickets and information, go to thevanguardtulsa.com.

‘Deep Greenwood’A new play about the historic Greenwood District, “Deep Greenwood: The Hidden Truth of Black Wall Street,” will have its world premiere 7 p.m. Friday, June 3 at the Broken Arrow PAC, 701 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow.

Written and directed by Mia Walter, the play recounts, as Walter states, “stories of real people who made a huge impact on the world we live in today. We are giving a voice to those who came before us and fought hard to protect and rebuild their dreams.”

The production will also be presented Saturday, June 4 at the Cameron University Theater in Lawton, and at the Visual and Performing Arts Center at Oklahoma City Community College Sunday, June 5.

Tickets are $35-$40. To purchase and for more information: deepgreenwoodtulsa.com.

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Dead Armadillo's Boat Monkey Deckhand Helles light lager

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.