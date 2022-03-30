5 to find: Things to do this weekend

First Friday Art Crawl

We are not fooling when we say that the First Friday Art Crawl, which will be held Friday, April 1, in the Tulsa Arts District, will feature live music performances, food and drink specials from participating restaurants, and new exhibits opening at four neighborhood venues. The Hardesty Arts Center at ahha Tulsa will showcase works from the 2021 Mayfest Youth Art Gallery, 108 Contemporary will open new works by fiber artist Shenequa Brooks, Living Arts of Tulsa will debut "Grief and the Full Cup of Joy" by Mery McNett & Cult Canyon, while the Tulsa Artists Coalition Gallery opens an exhibit titled "Indigenous Gender Identity."

Suzy Bogguss at Track 5

Get the weekend started early by seeing Grammy-winning country music artist Suzy Bogguss perform a free show 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at Track 5 inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Bogguss has sold millions of records with hits like “Outbound Plane,” “Someday Soon,” “Letting Go” and “Drive South.”

Bogguss has a connection to “Okie from Muskogee” artist Merle Haggard. She launched her career in 1989 with a debut album (“Somewhere Between”) named after one of Haggard’s early songs. She revisited her love for Haggard’s catalog with the 2015 album “Lucky,” which featured covers of Haggard songs.

Tulsa Symphony's 'Titan'

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will perform three well-loved orchestral works at its upcoming concert, titled “Titan,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

The concert takes its name from the Symphony No. 1 by Mahler, to which the nickname “Titan” has been affixed. The evening also includes the Symphony No. 25 in G Minor by Mozart, written when the composer was only 17; and the "Lenore" Overture No. 3, by Beethoven.

James Bagwell, former music director of Light Opera Oklahoma and a frequent guest with the Tulsa Symphony, returns to the podium to conduct.

Tickets are $20-$70. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.

Stand-up comedy at Cain's and Tulsa Theater

Live from Tulsa, it’s Jon Lovitz.

The actor and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member will perform two stand-up comedy shows Saturday, April 2 at Cain’s Ballroom. Among catchphrases made famous by Lovitz on SNL: "That's the ticket!" For tickets to his shows, go to cainsballroom.com.

Meanwhile, Bill Engvall, who rocketed to fame as a participant on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy, is in the midst of his farewell tour. He'll make a Friday, April 1 tour stop at Tulsa Theater. For tickets, go to tulsatheater.com.

Leon Russell's 80th birthday celebration

How much Leon Russell do you want this weekend?

Russell’s son, Teddy Jack, is performing 9 p.m. Friday, April 1 at the Venue Shrine. For tickets, go to tulsashrine.com.

A concert featuring multiple musicians linked to Russell’s legacy will take place 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3 at Will Rogers High School. For tickets, go to leonrussell.yapsody.com.

Other events are taking place too, and it’s all to commemorate what would have been the late Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s 80th birthday April 2.

Featured video:

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jimmie Tramel Scene Writer I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389 Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today