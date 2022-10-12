5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Cherokee language show at Cain’s

A free concert featuring music artists performing in the Cherokee language will take place 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Cain’s Ballroom.

American Song Archives, Horton Records and the American Folklore Society are hosting the event to honor and celebrate the work of Cherokee music artists. The show will feature many of the artists featured on a groundbreaking album of contemporary music from Cherokee artists in the Cherokee language. The album, produced by filmmaker Jeremy Charles and distributed by Horton Records, was born from the desire to preserve the language.

The roster of performers is expected to include IIA, Zebadiah Nofire, Austin Markham, Desi & Cody, Kalyn Fay, Aaron Hale, Ken Pomeroy and Colby Luper.

Brush Creek Bazaar

Enjoy shopping, entertainment and carnival activities at an outdoor festival Oct. 15-16 at 10900 S. Louisville Ave. featuring vendor booths with everything from decor and soap to candles and clothing. All of the proceeds from this event go to support at-risk teens in the Teen Challenge Programs of New Lifehouse Academy for girls and Brush Creek Academy for boys. brushcreekbazaar.org

Kendall-Whittier

Arts Festival

Find local art vendors, gallery shows, food trucks, live music, interactive art and kids activities Oct. 15 in Whittier Square at the corner of Admiral and Lewis. For more go to visit kendallwhittier.com

Steins in the Square

Enjoy traditional German entertainment, live polka bands, food and a fantastic selection of German beers as Utica Square gets into the Oktoberfest spirit with Steins in the Square, Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 13-15. Thursday is Sponsor Night, a ticketed event starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday have no admission fee, but one must purchase a stein to enjoy the beer; steins may be used throughout the weekend.

A portion of the proceeds from sponsorships and stein sales will be to be donated to The Demand Project, which works to combat human trafficking. Steins start at $17 in advance, $20 the day of the event. To purchase: eventbrite.com.

‘Echoes’ of early Pink Floyd

Nick Mason, drummer and founding member of Pink Floyd, will bring his band Saucerful of Secrets to the Tulsa Theater, 105 W. Reconciliation Way, as part of “The Echoes Tour,” which will feature tunes from the early days of Pink Floyd.

Joining Mason will be guitarist Gary Kemp, founder of the band Spandau Ballet, and Guy Pratt, who has been part of the Pink Floyd touring band for many years.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22.50 to $105. To purchase: 800-514-3849, tulsatheater.com.