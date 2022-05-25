5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Blood BrothersMike Zito, a five-time Blues Music Award winner, and Albert Castiglia, 2020 BMA Award winner for rock blues album of the year, have joined forces for a Blood Brothers tour. They’ll make a Friday, May 27 tour stop at the Venue Shrine. For tickets, go to tulsashrine.com.

The show will feature each band for a set and end with both bands on stage together. Zito (“Blues for the Southside”) and Castiglia (“I Got Love”) crafted new releases for Gulf Coast Records.

Starship with

Mickey ThomasOnce upon a time, Mickey Thomas was in a band with Tulsa’s Elvin Bishop. That’s Thomas’ voice you hear on Bishop’s 1976 hit song “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.”

Since 1979, Thomas has been affiliated with Jefferson Starship — and just plain Starship. Starship with Mickey Thomas will perform Friday, May 27 at the Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.

For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Cliffdiver performing hometown showCliffdiver, a unique Tulsa band celebrating a record deal and the release of the album “Exercise Your Demons,” is performing Friday, May 27 at the Vanguard. The show begins at 7 p.m. with additional performances by Ben Quad and Beachfriends. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets and information, go to thevanguardtulsa.com. You can read about Cliffdiver here.

Discovery AwardsCheck out the next generation of musical theater talent at the 2022 Discovery Awards, presented by Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa PAC Trust.

Students from 20 area schools and theater programs will take part in the competition, performing in ensemble medleys and solos, to earn a chance to represent Oklahoma at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, more commonly known as the Jimmy Awards, to be held June 27 at the Minskoff Theater in New York City.

Several Jimmy Award winners and finalists have gone to work in Broadway musicals and national touring productions.

The Discovery Awards will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $5-$10. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

OK, So Grand SlamOK, So Tulsa will host its eighth annual OK, So Grand Slam Competition, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Ten storytellers, chosen by audience members at events held throughout the year, will be given six minutes to wow the audience with a compelling and interesting true snippet of their lives based on the evening’s theme, “Reality Check.”

Tickets are $23. This event is for mature audiences. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

