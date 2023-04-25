Lil Mike and Funnybone

Native rappers and actors Lil Mike and Funnybone are the eyes and ears of the neighborhood in the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs.” They’re performing Saturday, April 29 at the Venue Shrine.

For tickets to the 21-over show, go to tulsashrine.com.

King Cabbage Brass Band at TU

King Cabbage Brass Band, a Tulsa-based, New Orleans-inspired brass band, will provide musical entertainment during a University of Tulsa athletics event, Blue & Gold Champions Night, 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. Tickets are $25.

Blue & Gold Champions Night kicks off Hall of Fame Weekend at TU. The event will feature Las Vegas-style gaming, raffles, bingo, silent/live auctions and food and drink.

One night later, Saturday, April 29, TU is recognizing five new inductees and one team at the school’s 2023 athletic hall of fame induction ceremony.

The induction ceremony will take place at the Lorton Performance Center beginning at 6 p.m. Admission for the Hall of Fame reception and ceremony is $50.

Individuals interested in attending both events can do so for $65. To purchase tickets, go to tulsahurricane.com or call 918-631-3347.

Cheap Trick, plus more Rick Nielsen

You can party during a Cheap Trick concert in Tulsa and sample Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen’s new drink the next day in Braman.

Cheap Trick will perform Friday, April 28, at Hard Rock Live. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Nielsen will be at the KISS-branded Rock & Brews Casino in Braman for a meet-and-greet arranged to promote his newly launched Rock & Brews collaboration, the California Man cocktail. The drink features Nielsen’s ROCK’N Vodka combined with blood orange puree, lime juice, muddled mint, cucumber and soda water.

For tickets to the Hard Rock Live show, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com. The event in Braman is open to the public and free to attend. The first 25 guests will receive a complimentary Nielsen souvenir. Later that night, Cheap Trick is scheduled to perform at the 7 Clans First Council Casino in Newkirk.

Mid-Continent Kennel Club Dog Show

The SageNet Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., will go to the dogs this weekend, as it hosts the 102nd annual Mid-Continent Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show, Friday-Sunday, April 28-30.

The weekend will feature two all-breed dog shows, as well as obedience and rally trials, canine health clinics, a Best Puppy competition and daily demonstrations of dock diving by members of the North American Diving Dogs, include Air Retrieve and Hydrodash.

Admission is free. mckctulsa.com

Theatre North presents ‘N’

Chicago playwright David Alex will be in the audience and take part in talk-back conversations following the Friday and Saturday performances of his play “N,” being presented by Theatre North.

The play is about the relationship between a elderly black woman with profound conservative ideals, and her young white caretaker, an aspiring actor whose potential big break requires him to spout racial slurs, something he is very reluctant to do. "N" explores how these two very different people deal with their own issues of guilt and prejudice.

Theatre North's production is the Oklahoma premiere of Alex's play. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 28-29 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Tickets are $17-$20. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.