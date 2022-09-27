5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice Road Trip Adventures will be part of the 2022 Tulsa State Fair.

Performances begin Thursday, Sept. 29 and continue through Sunday, Oct. 2 at Expo Square Pavilion.

Show information: Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends embark on a wild ride to your favorite Disney destinations. Travel with Moana to sun-soaked Motunui and set off on a safari to the Pride Lands with Simba. Discover a whole new world as you are swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade. Note: Costumes not permitted for guests 14 years and older.

For tickets, go to tulsastatefair.com and click on “attractions.” For more information about the show, go to disneyonice.com.

Tulsa Time House Concert

Ever experienced a house concert?

Tulsa Time House Concerts is presenting a Thursday, Sept. 29 performance by Kevin Galloway, frontman for Uncle Lucius.

Galloway is a certified gold record winner with Uncle Lucius for “Keep the Wolves Away” and has released a second solo album (“Second Hand Starlight”) to critical acclaim. He will be accompanied by cellist Mark Williams.

The show is BYOB and potluck. The show site, a private residence, will be provided upon payment. Tickets (donations to the musicians) and additional details are available at the following link: tinyurl.com/3ek6dk3t.

The Makers Out debut

The Makers Out, a band formed by Tulsa native Scott Bell, is an exploration of what Gram Parsons once called “Cosmic American Music,” a blend of experimental rock, country, folk and soul. The band will make its performance debut Saturday, Oct. 1 at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa with Bill Callahan and headliner Hayes Carll.

Bell is the lead vocalist of The Makers Out. Other Tulsans on stage: Kendal Osborne, Olivia McGraw, Sarah Maud, Matt Magerkurth, Nicholas Foster and David Broom.

A debut album from The Makers Out will be released in early 2023 and will feature Chris Combs and Aaron Boehler (Combsy), plus Jake Lynn (Jason Boland).

“The record moves like a mixtape, shifting through time and space in different Oklahoma environments,” Bell said in a news release.

“With such an ambitious sonic palette, my number one goal was to create a band of heavy-hitters who could pull off this energy and nuance. I want to sing about how it feels to be in Oklahoma at this time, so our goal was to cast a net large enough to contain all the beauty and damage of this home we live in.”

Bell said taking the leap from being behind the soundboard and producing other artists to creating new music with musicians he deeply admires is an evolution he is excited about. Bell has produced albums for Kalyn Fay, Casii Stephan and Henna Roso, among many others.

To celebrate the band’s debut, people can visit Inheritance Juicery, 108 S. Detroit Ave., and purchase a custom juice that includes a download card for The Makers Out’s debut single, “Holy Water.” Inheritance Juicery will be on site at Guthrie Green Oct. 1.

For more information on the band, visit www.themakersout.com.

Free Open Rehearsal

Get a glimpse into the workings of a symphony orchestra as it prepares for a concert, and gain unique insights into the music to be performed, at the Free Open Rehearsal of the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College. It will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St., on TCC’s Southeast campus.

The orchestra’s new artistic director Scott Seaton be working with the orchestra on selections from the season opening concert, “Rachmaninoff and the Dance Floor,” which will feature pianist Charlie Albright making his Tulsa debut performing Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and Duke Ellington’s “New World A-Comin’.”

Seaton and Albright will also talk with the audience at the rehearsal about the program, which will also feature Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances” and Mason Bates’ “Mothership.”

The “Rachmaninoff and the Dance Floor” concert will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct 1 at the VanTrease PACE. Tickets for that range from $35-$75. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.

Green Country Children’s Theatre

A royal couple realize that their offspring have none of the qualities needed to carry on running a kingdom, so they decide the thing to do the bring their bratty, self-absorbed children into line is to enlist the services of a fairy godmother to get the kids magically to behave.

However, the cost of hiring such a person — and all the permits that would be needed — lead the king and queen to take a more cost-effective approach, and try to conjure up a little do-it-yourself magic with the help of a bargain-basement spell.

Of course nothing goes as planned, but there is the promise that all will end “Haphazardly Ever After.” The Green Country Children’s Theatre will present this comedy with performances 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and Oct. 7-8, and 2 p.m. Sunday Oct. 2 and 9, at Studio 308, 308 S. Lansing Ave. Tickets are $13-$15. eventbrite.com.