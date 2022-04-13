5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Bob Dylan, Brothers Osborne at Tulsa Theater

The Bob Dylan Center is opening in Tulsa next month. Meanwhile, if you want to get your weekend started early, Dylan is bringing his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour to Tulsa Theater for a Wednesday, April 13 performance.

The following night, Brothers Osborne will play the same venue.

For tickets to either show, go to tulsatheater.com.

Wonder City Wordfest

Embrace your inner poet at the Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry’s Wonder City Wordfest on Saturday, April 16 in Locust Grove.

The museum (ROMP, for short) is located at 416 E. Main St. Wonder City Wordfest is an annual celebration of poetry and community that began in 2014 as ROMPfest. Wonder City Wordfest features a variety of ways for people of all ages to stretch their creativity and be inspired by the beauty, joy and value of words poetry and community.

Wonder City Wordfest will begin when the museum opens at 10 a.m. All visitors will receive prizes for viewing exhibits.

The event will feature live music from the Hi Fi Hillbillies, a food truck, a poet costume contest and a poem contest.

For information, go to rompoetry.com.

Grateful Neds?

If you’re a fan of music and “The Simpsons,” this is for you: The Ned Flanders-inspired band Okilly Dokilly will launch the Tourdilly Do ‘22 Tour with a Thursday, April 14 show at the Venue Shrine. Tickets can be purchased at tulsashrine.com.

Okilly Dokilly is the world’s only “Nedal” (rhymes with metal) band. Will this be your last chance to see Okilly Dokilly in Tulsa? The band is going on indefinite hiatus while members take time to focus on family and other projects.

Lead singer Head Ned said about the band’s history in a news release announcing the tour: “When we started Okilly Dokilly, our goal was to play maybe two shows. We imagined being the third or fourth band on a seven-band metal show. We would step out in our sweaters and confuse the 12 or 13 people in attendance, and then have a great story. Things turned out a little differently.”

Okilly Dokilly went viral in 2015 before ever playing a show. In the week following the release of a first demo and press photos, the band amassed thousands of social media followers, had millions of streams on their bandcamp page and landed as the top trending topic on both Reddit and Facebook. Two albums and multiple U.S. and international tours followed. In 2019, the band’s music video for "White Wine Spritzer" was added to the credits of an episode of “The Simpsons.”

“Okilly Dokilly” did way more than I ever expected,” Head Ned said. “I’m really grateful for all the people who have been part of it and especially to everyone who came out to our shows to say howdilly doodilly. We’ve been touring pretty relentlessly since 2016 and, last year, I became a dad. So it’s time for a break. It’s time for me to shave off the Ned mustache and grow the dad mustache.”

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

This traveling expo will be in town Saturday, April 16, at the SageNet Event Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. This year's activities will include the Museum of Marvelous Mutations, billed as the world's largest traveling freak show, as well as a special class employing taxidermy to create your own two-headed duck. General admission is $11; the Museum of Marvelous Mutations is an extra $5, and the two-headed duck taxidermy class is $236, but all supplies, including two-headed ducks, are supplied. exposquare.com

'From Rising Seas to Honey Bees'

Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., has on display a show of works by local artists that address issues of climate change from uniquely personal perspectives, titled "From Rising Seas to Honey Bees." The show was curated by Jean Ann Fausser, whose own work along with that of eight other Tulsa artists makes up the exhibit. The show reflects — through painting, sculpture, jewelry, fiber, photography and other media — the artworks' relationship with the natural world and the fragile beauty of it. The exhibit is on display through May 7, and gallery hours are 5-8 Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. liggettstudio.com.

