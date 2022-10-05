5 to find: Things to do this weekend

SNL veterans in TulsaIf Tulsa’s Bill Hader made you laugh as the character Stefon during Weekend Update appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” you can thank Hader and John Mulaney.

Stefon was created by Mulaney and Hader. Mulaney, a former SNL writer and five-time host, is on a stand-up comedy tour and will perform Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino Resort.

Also, on Friday, Oct. 7, former SNL cast member Tracy Morgan will perform stand-up at Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino. Morgan received a Primetime Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the character Tracy Jordan on the sitcom “30 Rock.”

For tickets to River Spirit shows, go to riverspirittulsa.com. For tickets to Osage Casino shows, go to osagecasino.com.

Stuart teaming with Red Dirt Relief FundMarty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will perform Sunday, Oct. 9, at Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino. The show, which will feature an opening set by Oklahoma music artists, is being presented by the Red Dirt Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance to Oklahoma music artists in need.

For information about Red Dirt Relief Fund, go to reddirtrelieffund.org. For tickets to the show, go to osagecasino.com.

The Midnight

strikes at Cain’sSynth-pop trailblazers The Midnight are touring in support of a new album (“Heroes”) and will perform Sunday, Oct. 9, at historic Cain’s Ballroom.

The Midnight was started by Atlanta-based, Southern-born singer-songwriter Tyler Lyle and L.A.-based, Danish-bred drummer and producer Tim McEwan. The group is rounded out by Lelia Broussard on bass, Royce Whittaker on guitar and Justin Klunk on saxophone and synth.

For tickets to Cain’s Ballroom shows, go to cainsballroom.com.

Maple Ridge Art showAbout 40 local artists will take part in the 2022 Maple Ridge Art Happening, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at 215 E. 29th St. This outdoor event will feature artists working in a variety of media, including oil and watercolor painting, fiber arts, mosaics, sculpture, jewelry, basket weaving and clay.

Two artists, Alyssa Fields and Pam Watson, will be creating paintings on site during the event.

‘Crossing Paths’Works by three acclaimed Tulsa artists — Sarah Bliss, Kim Doner and Linda Stilley — will go on display in the exhibit “Crossing Paths: Remnants & Renaissance,” which will open with an artist’s reception 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave.

Each artist’s work in some way deals with themes of rebirth and renewal. For Stilley, it is making use of odds and ends accumulated through life to create something new. Doner’s work speaks to the resilience of women as they move on from adversities great and small, while Bliss’ creations celebrate the natural world as a place free from the many despairs that plague humanity.

The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 29. Gallery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. liggettstudio.com