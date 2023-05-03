Willis Alan Ramsey at Church Studio

The Church Studio’s Legacy Artist Series features performances by music artists in an intimate setting. It’s Willis Alan Ramsey’s turn.

Ramsey will perform Thursday, May 4, at Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave. Ramsey is a Church Studio alum. He released an album in 1972 on the Shelter Records label. For tickets, go to thechurchstudio.com.

Calf Fry, Bob Childers’ Gypsy Cafe in Stillwater

A big music weekend is on the horizon in Stillwater.

Parker McCollum, the Read Southall Band and Casey Donahew will be among performers at the 31st annual Calf Fry festival, scheduled May 4-6 at the Tumbleweed Outdoor Arena at Tumbleweed Dance Hall in Stillwater. Single-day and three-day general admission and VIP tickets are on sale at calffry.com.

Cody Canada, John Fullbright and Monica Taylor will be among performers Sunday, May 7 at the 12th annual Bob Childers’ Gypsy Cafe in Stillwater. Oklahoma’s largest homegrown songwriters festival will include five stages, as well as a new White Buffalo Brunch that will include performances of classic Childers songs. Proceeds will go to the Red Dirt Relief Fund, a nonprofit that has provided aid to more than half the artists in the lineup during the pandemic.

For tickets to Bob Childers’ Gypsy Cafe, go to reddirtrelieffund.org.

Free Comic Book Day

Free Comic Book Day is held annually on the first Saturday in May. Free Comic Book Day 2023 is Saturday, May 6.

Participating local comic shops will — truth in advertising — have free comic books available for customers. Here’s how it works: You don’t get to walk in and pull Amazing Fantasy No. 15 off the wall and claim it as your own. Rather, new comics from a variety of publishers are printed especially for Free Comic Book Day. Go to freecomicbookday.com to check out the 2023 offerings.

Mammoth Comics, 4614 E. 11th St., is hosting artists Brian Ashworth and Masta J. Wood on Free Comic Book Day. They are scheduled to be at the store from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other participating shops, according to comicbookstore.com, are Comic Empire of Tulsa, 3122 S. Mingo Road; World of Comics, 5623 E. 41st St.; Impulse Creations, 8228 E. 61st St., Suite 121; and Wizard’s Asylum, 7165 S. Mingo Road.

First Friday Art Crawl

Thanks to the quirks of the calendar, one of Tulsa’s most popular showcases of local artists will, for once, coincide with the Tulsa Arts District’s First Friday Art Crawl, as the Tulsa Artists Coalition’s annual “5x5” show will open to the public at 5:55 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the gallery, 9 E. Reconciliation Way.

Dozens of local creators were given canvases measuring 5 inches square on which they could create whatever they wanted. Those who work in three-dimensional media were also eligible to enter, as long as the finished pieces did not exceed 5 inches in any dimension.

All the works in the show are available for sale and priced at $55 each.

Several of the other arts venues in the neighborhood along Reconciliation Way and Archer Street will also be debuting new exhibits. These include:

“wordfaces & landplaces” by Brent Brander, at Chrysalis Salon and Spa, 7 Reconciliation Way

New works by Liz Dueck and Joshua James at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way

“Painting the Future,” at the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, in the former Hardesty Arts Center, 101 E. Archer St.

Also, the Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way, will host the “Blue Whale Comedy Game Show Hour,” as well as music from Hell’s Scooter. Antoinette Baking Co. will host its regular Pie Night 5-10 p.m., and restaurants including in the raw VU, Elgin Park and The Chowhouse will have food and drink specials.

Arias & Ales

Members of Tulsa Opera’s upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” along with some of the Tulsa Opera Filstrup Resident Artists will be at Marshall Brewing Co. to serenade the crowd for “Arias & Ales,” 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at brewery’s taproom, 1742 E. Sixth St.