5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Red Dirt Christmas Reunion

The 22nd Red Dirt Christmas concert will be co-headlined by the Red Dirt Rangers and a “brother band” from the Stillwater music scene that is reuniting. The band? Medicine Show.

A post on the Red Dirt Rangers Facebook page said Medicine Show’s Scott Evans, Donnie Wood, Brad James, Corey Mauser and Kenny Early are getting back together for the event.

“We grew up together musically — and in many other ways — and we couldn’t be more excited about this,” the Facebook post said.

The Red Dirt Christmas show is scheduled Friday, Dec. 23, at the Venue Shrine, 112 E. 18th St. For tickets and information, go to tulsashrinecom.

Brothers Moore, Corey Kent at Cain’s

Cain’s Ballroom will be blessed with local flavor during two upcoming shows.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Tulsa-based group Brothers Moore will perform at the historic venue.

On Friday, Dec. 23, Bixby-raised Corey Kent will take the stage at Cain’s Ballroom, but the show is sold out.

For tickets to all Cain’s Ballroom events, go to cainsballroom.com.

Scuba Claus

Maybe you’ve seen Santa interact with reindeer, but have you ever seen him swim with fishies?

Santa Claus has been bringing his scuba gear for appearances at Oklahoma Aquarium during the holiday season. He has two more public scuba diving sessions scheduled this December. He will swim in the aquarium’s Polynesian Reef exhibit 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 and 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Watching Santa is included with the price of admission. For information, go to okaquarium.org.

Last shows for ‘Nutcracker,’ ‘Carol’

This weekend is your last chance to take in two of Tulsa’s most beloved holiday traditions: Tulsa Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker,” and American Theatre Company’s original musical version of “A Christmas Carol.”

“The Nutcracker,” in a new production that debuted last year, has performances at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

Ebenezer Scrooge, in the person of actor Karl Krause, will confront a handful of ghosts on Christmas evening for the final times this season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 21-23.

Both shows are being presented at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

C’mon ride the train

Head down to Muskogee for a trip aboard the Christmas Train around the city’s Depot District, which is lit up for the holidays.

The train makes regular runs 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Dec. 31 (except for Dec. 24-25). Cost for the train rides is $2 per person. Hot cocoa, popcorn and sweet treats will be available for purchase. cityofmuskogee.org.