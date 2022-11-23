 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Leftover Turkey at Cain’sIt’s a post-Thanksgiving tradition.

A 17th annual Leftover Turkey concert at Cain’s Ballroom will arrive Friday, Nov. 25, at Cain’s Ballroom. Performers will include Jason Boland & the Stragglers and Tanner Usrey. Tickets start at $22.

On the following night — Saturday, Nov. 26 — Cain’s is hosting a Cancer Sucks! concert with the Texas Hippie Coalition and Aranda. Tickets are $20.

For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

In this week's episode, Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss Thanksgiving traditions and sides. So what about green bean casserole anyway? Also, a national touring production of the musical "Six" is coming to town, plus Daddy B's BBQ is open for business in south Tulsa.

Alabama returnsFive Novembers ago, Alabama’s Jeff Cook was inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame during the country group’s concert at the River Spirit Casino Resort. People in the crowd stood and cheered for Cook, who had announced the previous April he was battling Parkinson’s disease. Cook stopped touring with Alabama soon afterward.

Cook died Nov. 7, and his family asked that, in lieu of flowers, people donate to the Jeff and Lisa Cook Foundation.

Alabama continues to bring its catalog of hits to fans and will perform Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino Resort. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Cowboy ChristmasMichael Martin Murphey, whose hits include “Wildfire” and “What’s Forever For,” is bringing his “Cowboy Christmas” tour to Legacy Hall inside Cox Business Convention Center for a Sunday, Nov. 27, performance.

For tickets, go to coxcentertulsa.com.

USA BMX Grand NationalsExtreme bikers from around the country will fill the SageNet Center on Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., this weekend for the USA BMX Grand Nationals and Race of Champions.

The event begins with practice runs Wednesday, Nov. 23, followed by the Race of Champions Days, Nov. 24-25, the Pro Championship Finals, Nov. 25; and two days of Grands racing, Nov. 26-27.

Tickets for Friday’s Pro Championship Finals, which begin at 6:30 p.m., are $10; other events are free and open to the public. usabmx.com

Green Country

Children’s TheatreCheck out Tulsa’s newest theater group in the city’s newest theater space, as Green Country Children’s Theatre presents a stage adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ classic fantasy, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 25-26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Broadway Theatre, 720 S. Kenosha Ave. Performances will continue each weekend through Dec. 18.

Tickets are $14-$16. greencountrytheatre.com

