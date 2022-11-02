5 to Find: Things to do this weekend

Día de los Muertos

Arts FestivalLiving Arts of Tulsa, in partnership with Guthrie Green and Casa de la Cultura, will present Tulsa’s 27th annual Día de los Muertos Arts Festival, 5-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

The festival, which will take place during the Tulsa Arts District’s monthly Art Crawl, will fill two blocks of Reconciliation Way, from Boston Avenue to Detroit Avenue.

This area will be lined with food trucks and vendors, and will serve as the route for the traditional processional that will culminate in the blessing of the ofrendas, or altars, that Tulsans have constructed within the Living Arts Space, 307 E. Reconciliation Way.

SkasdiconThe Cherokee Nation is celebrating Native perspective and influence within the comic book scene by hosting its first Indigenous comic convention, SkasdiCon. The free and family-friendly event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Northeastern State University’s University Center Ballroom, 612 N. Grand Avenue in Tahlequah.

Guests can enjoy panel discussions, meet more than 30 Indigenous artists and creators, view a screening of “Inage’I” (Cherokee language animation for kids) and participate in a family-friendly cosplay competition with prizes awarded in seven categories. Attendees must be registered by 1 p.m. to participate in the cosplay competition.

The event will be hosted by Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism with support from the NSU Center for Tribal Studies, championed by Cherokee language preservationist and artist Roy Boney Jr.

For more information, including a full event schedule, cosplay rules and regulations, and a list of participating artists, creators and cosplay judges, visit skasdicon.com.

Lee Greenwood at TUGrammy winner Lee Greenwood will perform at Chapman Stadium following the University of Tulsa’s 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 football game against Tulane. TU is celebrating Military Appreciation Day.

Greenwood is a former CMA and ACM male vocalist of the year. His rendition of “God Bless the U.S.A.” won the CMA’s award for Song of the Year in 1985.

Game tickets (required for the concert) can be purchased at TulsaHurricane.com or by calling 918-631-4688. Pre-game tailgating at Chapman Commons and the tailgate tent open with free food and drink at 9 a.m.

Arab Film Fest TulsaArab Film Fest Tulsa begins Thursday, Nov. 3 at Circle Cinema with the film “Memory Box” (Lebanon’s official entry for the Oscars) and continues through Sunday, Nov. 6.

Other films are “Boy From Heaven” (Egyptian Cannes favorite), “Foragers” (Palestinian documentary), “The Blue Caftan” (Moroccan Cannes favorite), “The Forbidden Reel” (Afghani documentary) and “The Gravedigger’s Wife” (Somali drama).

The full lineup for Arab Film Fest Tulsa, with trailers, ticket sales and details about receptions and guests, can be found at circlecinema.org/afft.

Wild at Art in

Broken ArrowThe 10th annual Wild at Art, featuring wildlife art in all media, as well as local arts, crafts and foods, will take place Saturday and Sunday at the new Arts@302 facility, 302 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow.

Hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the event is free, and a portion of all sales, as well as proceeds from the silent auction of special items, will benefit the Tulsa Audubon Society and its wildlife rehabilitation group, WING-IT.

Wildlife in Need Group in Tulsa is an all-volunteer network of individuals committed to helping rehabilitate injured and orphaned animals in order to return them to their natural habitats. See more at facebook.com/wingintulsa.