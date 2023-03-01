Jerry Cantrell at Tulsa Theater

Twenty-five years ago, Jerry Cantrell named his debut solo album (“Boggy Depot”) after the spot in Oklahoma where his father was raised. Cantrell, the founder, guitarist and co-vocalist of Alice in Chains, will perform Saturday, March 4 at Tulsa Theater.

Country, Western swing, punk at Cain’s

Cain’s Ballroom has country, Western swing and punk (Sex Pistols, anyone?) roots. The historic venue will be filled with music from all three genres this week.

The Josh Abbott Band will perform Friday, March 3 and Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys will play a sold-out show Saturday, March 4. On Sunday, March 5, the Toronto-based punk band PUP is co-headlining a tour stop with Joyce Manor, a California punk band.

PUP is touring in support of its critically acclaimed and Juno Award-nominated album “The Unraveling of PUPTheBand,” followed by the group’s first live LP.

Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey returns

Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey is playing reunion shows Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at Low Down, 108 N. Detroit Ave.

Beginning in Tulsa in 1994 as a funky octet with MCs and horns, JFJO became an instrumental trio in 1999, a quartet in 2007 and expanded to a 9-piece ensemble in 2011.

Celebrating a 20th anniversary in 2014, the band returned to the trio setting with two critically loved albums, one of which (“Millions: Live In Denver”) sold out its International Record Store Day Release.

Now in a 29th year as a band, JFJO has returned to the trio lineup of Reed Mathis (bass & guitar), Brian Haas (piano) and Jason Smart (drums).

Hulett Collection feature Deakins

Sir Roger Deakins, perhaps best known as the Academy Award-winning cinematographer of “Blade Runner 2049” and “1917,” will have a show of his photographs, titled “Roger Deakins: Byways,” on display beginning Saturday, March 4, at the Hulett Collection, 1311 E. 15th St.

A reception for Deakins and his wife, James Ellis Deakins, who collaborate together on the popular “Team Deakins” podcast, will be held that evening from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Tulsa exhibit is only the second time Deakins’ photography has been shown in North America. The exhibition will be on display through April 29, 2023.

Deakins has earned international acclaim for his diverse and expansive body of work, which has earned 13 additional Academy Award nominations, as well as five BAFTAs. Throughout his film career, Deakins has continued to pursue his love of still photography, finding unique aspects of new landscapes, as well as his fascination with the English seaside.

Prior to the exhibit’s opening, Hulett will take part in a discussion with Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, titled “Clips and Conversations” in a members-only event Thursday, March 2, at the Bob Dylan Center, 116 E. Reconciliation Way, and will take part in a book-signing for the book “Byways” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.

NatureWorks show and sale

One of the top wildlife arts shows in the country returns to Tulsa, as NatureWorks presents the 2023 NatureWorks Art Show, Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5, at the Tulsa Marriott Southern Hills, 1902 E. 71st St.

Art lovers can browse paintings, sculptures and wooden carvings by more than 30 of the top wildlife, Western and landscape artists across the United States. Among those participating this year are Tulsa area artists Josh Stout and Christopher Westfall, along with this year’s Featured Artists, Jason Lee Tako and Raymond Gibbey, and Encore Artists Amy Lay and Chris Wilson.

Proceeds from sales of art works at the show help fund NatureWorks’ efforts to preserve and protect the state’s natural landscape and wildlife.