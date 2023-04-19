New music release party

The instrumental progressive metal band Machine in the Mountain is celebrating a 10-year anniversary with the release of the group’s fourth album, “The Silent Land of the West.” The band Groucho is releasing a new single and video for the song “Blood in the Water.” Both bands will be on the bill for a new music release party at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Venue Shrine.

Machine in the Mountain and Groucho will be joined by The Nocturnal Affair (guitarist Andy Ingraham is originally from the Tulsa music scene) and the local art rock band Oceanaut.

The new Machine in the Mountain album was produced, mixed and mastered by guitarist John van Rijn. The album also features Joe Davis on guitar, Diane Haney on bass and Mike Gullick on drums.

Groucho’s members include Dustin Howard on guitar, vocals and keys, plus Layne Farmen on bass and vocals and Royce Buckmaster on drums.

Tickets are $10 in advance (tulsashrine.com) or $15 at the door.

Tim Menzies performances

Grammy-nominated, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Tim Menzies is scheduled for multiple performances in the metro area this weekend, including April 21 and 22 shows at 5 West Outpost and an April 23 show at First Baptist Church Sapulpa.

Since beginning his country music career in the early 1980s, Menzies has written songs for legendary artists like George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood and was a sought-after session guitarist. He was a founding member of the 1980s country group Bandana.

After becoming a Christian in 1991, Menzies’ music took on a faith-driven focus and he has since released three Christian albums, two of which earned Grammy nominations. Menzies’ newest album, “He Reminds Me,” features collaborations with big names in country and Christian music.

‘Bone’ author, illustrator signing event

New York Times bestselling author Jeff Smith, the writer and illustrator of the Bone graphic novel and comic book series, is bringing his Dawn of Man Tour to the Woodland Plaza Barnes & Noble store (8220 E. 71st St.). A Q&A and book signing event is scheduled noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

Smith is the writer and illustrator of the Bone graphic novel and comic book series. He is promoting a new book in his Tuki series.

Neave Trio in concert

Chamber Music Tulsa will conclude its 2022-2023 season with performances by the Neave Trio, Saturday and Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

The trio will perform two works by French composers — Ravel’s Piano Trio and “L’Apothéose d’un Rêve” by Alexandra du Bois — for the Salon Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the PAC’s Westby Pavilion. Doors open at 7 p.m. for wine, hors d’oeuvres and conversation with the artists.

Female composers will be featured in the Neave Trio’s concert 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in the PAC’s Williams Theater. The music to be performed will be the “Four Folk Songs” by Gabriela Lena Frank, the Piano Trio by Reena Esmail and Ethel Smyth’s Trio in D Minor. A lecture about the music to be performed will precede the concert at 2:15 p.m.

Tickets for the Saturday performance are $75. Tickets for the Sunday concert are $25. 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org.

Theatre North presents ‘N’

Chicago playwright David Alex’s drama “N” deals with two very opposite people: Mrs. Page, a 70-year-old African-American woman, and her young, white caretaker, Eddy. Mrs. Page is a staunch conservative and a strong believer in astrology, which is one reason why she insists on not leaving her home. Eddy is an aspiring actor who is cast in a show that requires his character to use a racial epithet, something Eddy cannot bring himself to do.

How these two people deal with their own issues of guilt and prejudice is the story of “N,” which will have its Oklahoma premiere by Theatre North, with performances at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 and 30, and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 28-29, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Playwright Alex will attend the April 28-29 performances and will take part in a talkback session following the performances.