5 to find: Things to do this weekend

American Heritage Music Festival Free entertainment? The American Heritage Music Festival and Grand Lake National Fiddle Contest will take place June 9-11 in Grove and will be held in conjunction with the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce’s Toes in the Grand weekend at Wolf Creek Park and Snider’s Camp.

Thursday entertainers will include the Festival Fiddlers, “Hee Haw” alum Jana Jae & friends, the Coleman Sisters, Lucy Weberling and “I’m Not Lisa,” featuring three gals from Osage County and their pickin’ buddies who play an eclectic mixture of music. Bob Novak and the Fabulous Backroad Drifters will close out the evening.

The Grand Lake National Fiddle Contest begins at 9 a.m. Friday, June 10 at Wolf Creek Park. Register online at grandlakefestivals.com. Festival entertainers on Friday include Cliff Top, the award-winning Possum Trot bluegrass band, Jae, Barry “Bones” Patton, Clint Walker and Junior Marriott and his western swing band.

For more information, go to grandlakefestivals.com.

Music and crawfish at Cain’s Tulsa musician Brad Absher and his band, the Superials, are releasing their Horton Records debut album “Tulsa Tea” with a Friday, June 10 show and crawfish boil at Cain’s Ballroom. The album was produced by Chris Combs and was recorded at Grand Lake’s Paradise Studio, a studio founded by Leon Russell.

The show will also feature guests Poppa Foster and the Grits and Little Joe McLerran. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Fore The Kids! Tee up the weekend early by taking part in a “Fore The Kids!” fundraising event that benefits Tulsa Dream Center.

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at Golf Suites Tulsa, 600 Riverwalk Terrace, “Fore The Kids!” includes dinner, soft drinks and fun on the driving range. Proceeds help the nonprofit Tulsa Dream Center feed families, run sports leagues, provide swimming lessons and host kids at summer camp. Cost is $100. To register, go to tulsadreamcenter.org.

‘The Second Hurricane’ Tulsa Youth Opera will present Aaron Copland’s “The Second Hurricane,” a piece the composer of “Rodeo” and “Appalachian Spring” wrote specifically for young performers, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Composed in 1937, the one-act opera is the story of a group of high school students who become stranded on an island while trying to rescue victims of a hurricane. The opera’s libretto was written by noted dance critic Edward Denby. The first performance was designed by Orson Welles, and actor Joseph Cotton had a small speaking role.

Tickets are $20. 918-582-3133, tulsaopera.com.

‘My Name is NOT Mom’ The comedy trio of Meredith Masony, Tiffany Jenkins and Dena Blizzard will bring their unique brand of standup comedy when they present their show “My Name is NOT Mom,” 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Tulsa Theater, 105 W. Reconciliation Way. The show grew out of each woman turning to social media during the COVID-19 pandemic to share stories about the humor and absurdity of dealing with youngsters of different ages, from the “littles” to the “middles” to the “grown and flown.”

The show mixes stand-up, stories and videos from their online community and audience interaction to create an up-close and personal experience.

Tickets are $49.50 for the show, and $78 for a meet-and-greet session with the performers before the event. To purchase: mynameisnotmom.com.

