5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Free concert

at Buck Atom’sCody Brewer and Clay Welch will be the featured musicians when the Buck’s Cosmic Concert Series continues Saturday, Aug. 20, at Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on Route 66.

The duo will perform Brewer’s original tunes and covers from noon to 2 p.m. outside the store, located at 1347 E. 11th St.

“I’m excited to be a part of this series,” Brewer, who performs regularly in Tulsa with his own band, Grazzhopper, said. “It’s a great opportunity for people to check out the local businesses on this part of Route 66 and to meet some of the Tulsa musicians and artists.”

Local artist Josh Waddell of 3 Bulls UPcycling will also be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with unique and whimsical creations made from repurposed and upcycled materials.

The free monthly series was kicked off when Paul Benjaman and Chris Combs performed in July and will continue through December. Each concert will feature local musicians and artists.

For more information about the series, visit facebook.com/buckatomson66. For more information on Brewer, visit grazzhopper.net. For more information on Waddell, visit 3bullsupcycling.com.

Golden Gloves boxingTulsa is the host city for the 2022 Golden Gloves of America National Tournament of Champions, an event that began Monday, Aug. 15 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 20 at Cox Business Convention Center.

Tulsa’s Engine Room Boxing Gym, in collaboration with the Tulsa Sports Commission and the Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves Franchise, is coordinating the event for the second year in a row. The tournament is expected to draw over 500 coaches and boxers from across the United States. Tickets are available at ticketstorm.com or at the door.

Professional boxers “Irish” Micky Ward and Christy Martin will be VIP guests on the final night of the championship. Martin, whose life was the subject of a 2021 Netflix documentary, will sign copies of her new book, “Fighting For Survival,” beginning 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.

People attending the tournament will have the opportunity to demo the official Golden Gloves VR virtual boxing game during tournament hours. The game, which is being developed by Engine Room VR (a Tulsa tech startup) is set for release on Oculus and Steam platforms Dec. 25.

Elvie Shane at Track 5Get the weekend started early with Elvie Shane’s free show Thursday, Aug. 18, at Track 5, the country dance hall of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Shane is best known for the No. 1 hit “My Boy.” For more information, visit elvieshane.com.

‘Peter Pan’Take a trip to Neverland with Green Country Children’s Theatre as it presents “Peter Pan.” Author J.M. Barrie created this now-iconic character 120 years ago, when he published the novel “The Little White Bird,” in which Peter Pan was the subject of a brief episode. He later made the character the center of a subsequent stage play, and the “boy who refused to grow up” truly has become immortal, living on in dozens of stage and screen adaptations.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 19-20 and 26-27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 and 28, at Oklahoma Performing Arts, 718 W. Elm Place, in Broken Arrow. For tickets: onthestage.tickets/show/oklahoma-performing-arts.

Master Gardeners

Art ShowPaintings made on site during the Creek County Master Gardeners Tour will go on display in a special show, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at 100 E. Dewey Ave., in downtown Sapulpa.

Ten artists took part in the event, including Catherine DeCamp, David Swain, Don Bowen, Greg Stone, JoBeth Force, Karen St. Clair, Ken Brown, Matt Smith, Robert Freeman and Shawn Frankfurt.

Art will be for sale, and some of the artists will be doing painting on site. Food trucks and live music will complete the evening.