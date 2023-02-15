Radkey at Blackbird

Radkey, a surging Missouri-based punk band formed by brothers Dee, Solomon and Isaiah Radke, is on tour and will perform Friday, Feb. 17 at the Blackbird on Pearl, 1336 E. Sixth St.

Advance tickets are $12 ($15 day of show). For tickets and information on other shows at the Blackbird on Pearl, go to blackbirdonpearl.com.

Austin Meade at Vanguard

Budding Texas rocker Austin Meade is performing Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Vanguard, 222 N. Main St.

Meade returned to the road on the strength of his new album, “Abstract Art of an Unstable Mind,” which was released Oct. 14.

Tickets are $20 in advance at thevanguardtulsa.com or $25 day of show.

Dwight Twilley Q&A, art show

The Church Studio is presenting a unique art show and Q&A event Saturday, Feb. 18 with Tulsa-based music artist Dwight Twilley. Doors open at 2 p.m., and the event will take place from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Twilley, who was signed to Shelter Records in 1974, will discuss his life, music, Leon Russell and his first smash single recorded at The Church Studio. The conversation will take place in the studio’s “live room,” where Twilley began his career, and will be hosted by Teresa Knox in front of a limited audience of 100 people.

Twilley is a renowned painter, illustrator and artist, in addition to being famous for his musical talents as a singer, songwriter and producer.

For tickets, go to thechurchstudio.com.

‘Paradise Blue’

Welcome to the sultry, jazz-filled Paradise Club. It’s 1949 in Detroit, and trumpet-playing club owner Blue has a tough decision to make. Should he sell his jazz joint as gentrification is banging on the door? The house band is desperate to stay, Blue’s demons are tempting him to leave, and the arrival of a seductive stranger turns everything upside down.

In Tony Award-nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau’s (“Ain’t Too Proud,” “Skeleton Crew”) powerful noir-inspired drama, a makeshift family and its troubled bandleader find themselves fighting for the future of Paradise.

Theatre North will present the Tulsa premiere of this play, directed by Robert S. Walters. Performances are 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 and 25, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 and 26, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $17-$20. tulsapac.com.

Metropolitan Opera auditions

The Midwest Regional finals for the 2023 Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Cascia Hall PAC, 2520 S. Yorktown Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

Tulsa has hosted the Midwest Regional finals for 60 years, with the winners going on to compete at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. In addition to cash prizes, winners receive assistance in developing their opera careers. Some of the greatest names in opera today got their start through the Met auditions, including Oklahoma’s own Sarah Coburn, as well as such artists as Renée Fleming, Susan Graham, Stephanie Blythe, Eric Owens, Lawrence Brownlee and Ryan Speedo Green.

The judging panel includes Gayletha Nichols, former executive director of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Audition and now program director of the Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program for Singers; Cory Lippiello, director of artistic programs at Lyric Opera of Chicago; and Michael Egel, general and artistic director of Des Moines Metro Opera.