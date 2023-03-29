Oklahomans, street party at BOK Center

BOK Center is bracing for a weekend of Oklahoma music artists.

A homegrown band, the Turnpike Troubadours, is playing two shows at BOK Center. The first show is Thursday, March 30, and the second show is Saturday, April 1.

In between the Turnpike Troubadours dates, Journey (featuring Oklahoma-born guitarist Neal Schon) will perform Friday, March 31, at Tulsa’s downtown arena. Toto will be Journey’s support act.

Native Strange and Kalyn Fay will perform outside BOK Center prior to the Turnpike Troubadours’ Saturday, April 1 concert as part of a free #rocktheblock street party presented by QuikTrip. Live music will begin at 4:45 p.m. People may attend the street party regardless of whether they have tickets to the Turnpike Troubadours show. The street party will feature food trucks, beer, wine, inflatables and yard games.

For tickets to BOK Center events, go to bokcenter.com.

First Jason at Venue Shrine

Did it scare the heck out of you when little Jason Voorhees jumped out of the water at the end of the original “Friday the 13th” film?

The actor (Ari Lehman) who played young Jason fronts a band. That band, First Jason, will return to Tulsa for a Friday, March 31, performance at the Venue Shrine.

For tickets to Venue Shrine events, go to tulsashrine.com.

Cody Clinton and the April Fools

Cody Clinton, who will perform Saturday, April 1, at Maggie’s Music Box in Jenks, is debuting a new single and music video for “Tulsa is the Next Austin.”

Said a news release: Recorded with Clinton’s latest musical project, Cody Clinton and the April Fools, the song takes a humorous and self-deprecating look at the local music scene, lampooning a tired catchphrase and poking fun at Clinton’s own “Tulsa Famous” status.

“Tulsa is the Next Austin” will be a song on a new album of original material scheduled for release this summer. The track will be available on all major streaming platforms.

The news release said the upcoming album is a playful April Fools’ joke of sorts. Written after Clinton pawned his guitar at the beginning of the 2020 lockdowns, the project is “simultaneously funny and serious, poignant and absurd, reflecting the unique and unpredictable nature of Clinton’s music.”

Mark Bennett filmed and edited the video for the new single. The video will be available on YouTube, Vimeo and the artist’s website. The video was filmed at High Prairie Designs, a custom woodworking shop, with downtown Tulsa as the backdrop.

At Maggie’s Music Box, Clinton will perform songs from the upcoming album and music from his previous releases with Andrew Bones (drums), Chris Bell (bass) and Mark Adam Bennett (keys).

Admission is $10 at the door for the 9 p.m. show.

Music on Exhibit

The Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, will present an afternoon of art and music in conjunction with its current exhibit.

Musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman joins Philbrook curator Susan Green in conversation to explore six of the paintings that are part of “Rembrandt to Monet: 500 Years of European Painting from Joslyn Art Museum.” Local professional musicians will perform selections of chamber music compositions that connect with each artwork in this engaging program of music, conversation, and insider knowledge.

Featured paintings and music include works by Bouguereau, Renoir and Monet and music by Ravel, Faure and Debussy.

Limited VIP tickets are available and include a pre-concert reception with refreshments in the Great Hall and an exclusive performance by Ron Pearson on the Philbrook organ.

Performance is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, with the VIP reception at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20-$35; VIP tickets are $100. philbrook.org.

OU Fine Arts Showcase

Students from the University of Oklahoma’s Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts will demonstrate some of what they have learned in this showcase featuring dance, drama, music, musical theatre and visual arts.

The Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts is celebrating 100 years of success in training nationally recruited students at the largest and most comprehensive fine arts program in the state and region.