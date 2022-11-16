5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Comedy, Oklahomans at Cain’sFirst, you can laugh at Cain’s Ballroom. Then you can enjoy Oklahoma music artists.

Hari Kondabolu will team with Jessica Watkins and Ashlyn Benson for a Thursday, Nov. 17, comedy show at Cain’s.

Cody Canada and the Departed (joined by Them Dirty Roses and Waves) will perform Friday, Nov. 18. Jon Wolfe will team with Cody Hibbard for a Saturday, Nov. 19 show. Canada was born in Texas, but moved to Yukon when he was a teen. Wolfe is from Miami, Oklahoma, and Hibbard is from Adair.

For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Led Zeppelin IV, againBlack Jacket Symphony will re-create a classic album (“Led Zeppelin IV”) and perform a full set of Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits during a Thursday, Nov. 17, concert event inside Legacy Hall at the Cox Business Convention Center.

Over the past 10 years, Black Jacket Symphony has performed more than 40 classic rock albums for audiences across the U.S. For tickets, go to coxcentertulsa.com.

Holiday art showsTwo of the city’s leading art galleries this week will open their annual holiday shows, featuring works by local artists that are perfect for gift-giving — even if the recipient of said gift is yourself.

M.A. Doran Gallery, 3509 S. Peoria Ave., will open its annual Holiday Show and Sale, with an artists’ reception 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The show features new works by some of the gallery’s most popular artists, including Otto Duecker, Cynthia Marcoux, Kali Marquardt, Scott Fraser, Virginia Harrison, Kreg Kallenberger, Brooke Golightly, Mary Russell and Joel Daniel Phillips. The show will be on display through Dec. 24. madorangallery.com.

The Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., opens its “Objets d’Art” show with an reception from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Gallery owner Steve Liggett created this holiday event in 1980, and this year’s show will feature works by 50 local artists, all priced at no more than $250. Additional hours for this one-weekend show and sale are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Preview the show and get more information at liggettstudio.com/objets2022.

Philbrook’s

‘Stories & Songs’Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, will open a new concert series titled “Stories & Songs” to give regional artists the chance to perform their original music, as well as share the experiences and interests that went into the creation of the songs they perform — as well as letting the performer tap into their heretofore unseen talents.

The series opens with Choctaw Nation songwriter, musician, producer and singer Samantha Crain, performing 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets are $35. philbrook.org.

Casii Stephan, Kalyn Fay house concertTulsa music artist Casii Stephan is teaming with Kalyn Fay for a Saturday, Nov. 19, Folk Alliance fundraiser show presented by House Concerts Unlimited.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets are donation-based. A suggested donation is $30 ($40 VIP, includes reserved seat and a merchandise item). Appetizers and adult beverages are included. Go to houseconcertsunlimited.com for the location and to RSVP.

Fay will open the event, then Stephan will arrive for a duo set before a closing performance with her full five-piece band, Casii Stephan and the Midnight Sun.

Stephan has been chosen to be a showcase artist at Folk Alliance International 2023 in Kansas City. The FAI Conference is the world’s largest gathering of the folk music industry and community. The House Concerts Unlimited-hosted show will raise funds for the trip.