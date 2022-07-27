5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Rock & Rescue

Crow, Scissortails, the Brad James Band, Whirligig and the Dirtbox Wailers will team up for a Rock & Rescue concert Sunday, July 31, at Cain’s Ballroom.

Proceeds go to Paws in Need, a volunteer organization that focuses on transporting homeless animals here to states without pet overpopulation problems. The Tulsa chapter of Paws in Need has, since 2019, safely transported nearly 2,500 pets to loving homes elsewhere.

For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com. For more information about Paws in Need, go to pawsinneedtulsa.com.

Route 66 Heritage Festival

Music returns to the Mother Road when the Miami Oklahoma Route 66 Heritage Festival takes place Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, in the city’s downtown.

Friday performers include Kyle Park, Backwood County, Tuesday’s Gone and Levee Town. Saturday performers are former “American Idol” champ Laine Hardy, the Abbie Thomas Band, Webster’s and Braden Jamison. Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. both days. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

For information about other aspects of the festival, including a free showing of the film “Cars” at Coleman Theatre, go to visitmiamiok.com.

Sum 41 (twice)

Sum 41 is playing Cain’s Ballroom on back-to-back nights.

Simple Plan and Sum 41 are teaming for a Friday, July 29, show as part of a Blame Canada Tour. Magnolia Park also is on the bill. Because tickets sold out, a second Sum 41 show was added. The Canadian rockers will perform Thursday, July 28, with Bowling for Soup, Less Than Jake and Magnolia Park.

For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

A full Friday night at Philbrook

The Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, will give visitors the chance to fill their minds, souls and stomachs with three events taking place Friday, July 29, at the the museum. Start by taking advantage of the the weekly Burger Night, with gourmet burgers served up by the museum's Kitchen 27 staff, beginning at 5 p.m. Then explore the exhibit "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism" with a tour led by one of the exhibit's curators, Rachel Keith or Christina Burke, at 6 p.m. Finally, enjoy the music of the Chris Combs Trio as they perform as part of the Music on the Porch series, 6 to 8 p.m. Tour is $30, which includes admission to the museum and other events. Reservations are required. philbrook.org.

We love 1964, yeah yeah yeah!

Celebrity Attractions has been presenting the Beatles tribute band "1964" annually since the band began touring, making Tulsa the only regular stop on the band's itinerary. Billed as the most authentic and acclaimed Beatles tribute ever, "1964-the Tribute" recreates the look and sound of the early Beatles, when the Fab Four was still performing live. Expect an evening of note-perfect renditions of classics songs from "Love Me Do" to "Nowhere Man." Performance is 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the Tulsa PAC. Tickets are $25-$50. tulsapac.com.

