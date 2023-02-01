5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Judds Final Tour

Bid farewell to the Judds when Wynonna Judd arrives in Tulsa as part of The Judds: The Final Tour. She will perform Thursday, Feb. 2 at BOK Center. She will be joined by Kelsea Ballerini and Martina McBride.

“I am looking so forward to being out on the road again, and that I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour,” Judd said in a news release. “I’m so grateful to the fans that they want more, and I’m anxious to be with everybody again.”

For tickets to BOK Center events, go to bokcenter.com.

Kool & the Gang, Spinners

Nolan Richardson led the University of Tulsa to an NIT championship in 1981. If that basketball team had a soundtrack, it would have included Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” (the song was played in the aftermath) and the Spinners’ “Rubberband Man” (Paul Pressey’s nickname).

Coincidentally, both bands are in Tulsa the same night this week.

Led by founding members Robert “Kool” Bell and George “Funky” Brown, Kool & the Gang will perform Friday, Feb. 3 inside Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino.

The Spinners will perform Friday inside Hard Rock Live at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

For tickets to Skyline Event Center concerts, go to osagecasino.com. For tickets to Hard Rock Live concerts, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Bonus info: Another song that would have been on that championship soundtrack would have been McFadden & Whitehead’s “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now,” which became an anthem for that TU team.

Track 5 Fest

The fourth anniversary of Track 5, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s country dance hall, will be celebrated with free performances during the second annual Track 5 Fest this weekend.

Heath Sanders will launch the event Thursday, Feb. 2, followed by Chris Cagle on Friday, Feb. 3 and the Chad Cooke Band on Saturday, Feb. 4.

First Friday Art Crawl

Three venues will be opening new exhibits as part of the Tulsa Arts District’s First Friday Art Crawl, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

108 Contemporary, 108 E. Reconciliation Way, will open “Strange & Oppositional,” featuring works by Francheska Alcántara and Kara Lynch. The Tulsa Artists Coalition Gallery, 9 E. Reconciliation Way, will debut its “Help Ukraine” juried art exhibition. And Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way, will have its Champagne & Chocolates Members Showcase on display.

The Woody Guthrie Center and the Bob Dylan Center will have reduced admission prices after 6 p.m., and Tulsa Artist Fellowship studios will be open to allow visitors to meet and talk with artists.

Several restaurants will also have specials during the art crawl, from Antoinette Baking Co.’s “Pie Night,” to weekend specials at in the raw VU.

For complete listing of events: thetulsaartsdistrict.com.

Positive Space ‘Pieces of Her’

Tulsa artist Katy Casillas-Gray will open her first solo exhibit of her work, titled “Pieces of Her,” with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Positive Space Tulsa, 1324 E. Third St.

The exhibit will include paintings, three-dimensional works and poetry that explore, in the artist’s words, “human individuality and form, as well as the wondrous designs and colors found in nature.” Casillas-Gray’s work portrays characteristics and special moments of women, representing both the beauty within and the physical attributes of the body.