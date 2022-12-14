5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

A Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus acts, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, will arrive Sunday, Dec. 18, at the BOK Center.

The family-friendly production features a talented cast of performers accompanied by an original music score that includes twists on seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Tickets are available at bokcenter.com.

Nikki Glaser

You’ve probably seen and heard Nikki Glaser going for the jugular on Comedy Central roasts. Among her roast victims: Rob Lowe and Bruce Willis.

Now you can see Glaser in person.

The comedian and actress, who stars in the E! reality series “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser,” will perform Saturday, Dec. 17, at Tulsa Theater.

For tickets, go to tulsatheater.com.

Greenwood Christmas

A second annual Greenwood Christmas event is scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.

Guests can get a picture with Santa and his elf, decorate ornaments and cookies, enjoy free hot cocoa and experience a “Jingle Jangle” book reading and monologue performance by Majeste Pearson. The event is free, but masks are required.

‘David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas’

Celebrate the holidays with one of the world’s best tenors as the TPAC and the University of Tulsa partner to present “David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave., on the University of Tulsa campus.

Phelps is an Emmy and Dove award-winning artist who gained fame as the tenor in the Gaither Vocal Band. His three-plus octave vocal range, coupled with his gift for communicating a song, has brought him critical acclaim across musical genres. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com

Kendall-Whittier Pop-Up, ‘Las Posadas’

The Kendall-Whittier neighborhood has a full day of holiday festivities planned for Saturday, Dec. 17. From noon to 5 p.m., the area at the intersection of Admiral Boulevard and Lewis Avenue will be the site of a “Pop-Up Crawl” as neighborhood stores, art studios, restaurants and breweries set up temporary stalls to sell their products and give visitors the chance to support local businesses.

Then, beginning at 3 p.m., the neighborhood will host “Las Posadas,” a version of the traditional Mexican Christmas celebration of Mary and Joseph’s travels to Jerusalem. The Kendall-Whittier event will feature entertainment from Eleganza Musical, authentic Mexican dancers, carolers and more. Little ones can enjoy a story time with members of Battlecreek Church and a free kids zone, while adults can enjoy the offerings of local food trucks, as well as the recently reopened Calaveras Mexican Grill. visitkendallwhittier.com.