5 to find: Things to do this weekend

‘Rocky Horror’ returns to Circle Cinema

Let’s do the time warp again — and again.

Moviegoers can ring in 2023 with a cult classic, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at Circle Cinema.

Props, costumes and audience participation are strongly encouraged for guests to enjoy the true “Rocky Horror” experience. Tickets are $11 for Circle Cinema members and $13 for non-members.

Showtimes are 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Friday event will feature drink specials at the bar and DJ Kennedy spinning tunes in the lobby from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. (with support from Play Tulsa Music).

The Saturday screening will include New Year’s Eve extras, including the ball drop on the big screen after the film and drink specials at the bar.

For tickets, go to circlecinema.org.

William Clark Green, Hangover Ball at Cain’s

You can close out 2022 when William Clark Green performs Dec. 31 at Cain’s Ballroom, and you can return to Cain’s for a Jan. 1 tradition, the Hangover Ball. Cody Canada, Mike McClure, Jamie Lin Wilson, Stoney LaRue, B.J. Barham and Ray Wylie Hubbard will be among Hangover Ball performers.

For tickets to all Cain’s Ballroom events, go to cainsballroom.com.

Hummin’ Bird album debut

The Tulsa punk group Hummin’ Bird is releasing a debut LP (“Underneath Scum Light”) and will rock a 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve album release show at Whittier Bar, 2405 E. Admiral Blvd.

Said a news release about the album’s origin: “In the Summer of 2021, on money earned at the craps table of a Kansas City casino, the band somehow managed to keep it between the ditches long enough to record its first full-length album at Weights and Measures Soundlab.”

The album came about via the Kansas City record label cooperative, Black Site. To order the album, go to https://tinyurl.com/HB-Underneath-Scum-Light.

Open Studio at Philbrook

Get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to be a little more creative in the coming year by taking part in the weekly Open Studio program at Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road.

Philbrook’s staff of art educators brings out special “art sparks” — unique tools, materials or techniques to spark new art-making ideas to get your creativity flowing.

The Saturday Open Studio is free with regular museum admission; it’s free for Philbrook members and those ages 17 and younger. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. It is recommended to reserve space in advance, as class size is limited. For more information: philbrook.org.

Tulsa Shootout

The Tulsa Shootout, the largest event for micro sprint racing in the world, returns for the 38th year, running through Saturday, Dec. 31, at the SageNet Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

More than 1,500 drivers will be taking part in this year’s event, representing 37 states and four countries, including Canada, Australia and the Netherlands.

Racing begins in earnest 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, with heats featuring racers competing in six categories, and several winners from last year’s event returning to defend their titles.

General admission tickets are $15-$20, with pit passes $30-$40. Lucas Oil is the principal sponsor of the Tulsa Shootout.

Featured video: