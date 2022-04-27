5 to Find: Things to do this weekend

Music events, college townsStillwater and Norman are college towns with something else in common: Both cities will be sites for music events this weekend.

Tumbleweed Dance Hall in Stillwater is hosting the 30th annual Calf Fry April 28-30. Headliners include Zach Bryan, Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch. For more, see calffry.com.

Also, Bob Childers’ Gypsy Cafe, Oklahoma’s biggest songwriting festival, is April 27 in Stillwater. Go to reddirtrelieffund.org and click on “events” for more information.

Norman Music Festival is a free, independent music festival in the city’s downtown area scheduled April 28-30. Oklahoma hip-hop artist and producer Josh Sallee, who dropped a new single (“Let Me Live My Life” featuring K.A.A.N.) April 22, is scheduled to perform 10 p.m. April 30 on the Grey Street Stage. Sallee has been a staple in the state’s music scene for nearly a decade. A viral video of him rapping in Kevin Durant’s studio grew into a full-on career.

For information on the festival, go to normanmusicfestival.com.

Back to the ’80s

Gag me with a spoon? The 19th annual “80s Prom” will take place Saturday, April 30 at Cain’s Ballroom.

It’s customary for attendees to arrive in over-the-top ’80s costumes, whether dressed as pop icons, bands, toys or something else ’80s-centric. Others keep it simple with gaudy ’80s prom attire. Two of the best-dressed guests will be crowned ’80s royalty by way of a costume contest. Music and stage skits featuring re-enactments from ‘80s films, TV shows and choreographed dancing from music videos will be part of the fun.

It’s an 18-over event. For tickets and info, go to cainsballroom.com.

Congress of a Crow flying againThe Tulsa rock band Congress of a Crow reunited and has major plans for 2022, including regular show dates and new music.

The band played its official reunion show at the Venue Shrine in Tulsa last year, bringing together the original members: Danelle Phillips (vocals), Wil Sutherland (guitar), Adam Tichenor (guitar), Ted Scott (guitar), Todd Shaver (bass) and Lance Reynolds (drums).

Catch a new show at the Venue Shrine (tulsashrine.com) with Groucho and American Shadows on Saturday, April 30. Find Congress of a Crow on Facebook (@CONGRESSOFACROW) or stream the band’s music on YouTube and Soundcloud.

Maple Ridge spring artMaple Ridge’s spring “Art Happening” will take place this weekend in historic Maple Ridge, 215 E. 29th St.

The event, scheduled 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30, will showcase 35-plus local artists, seasoned and emerging. Paintings, fiber art, mosaics, metal sculptures, jewelry and clay work will be for sale. Live paintings by Alyssa Fields and Scott Taylor will be part of the show.

Other participating artists are Ann Boos Davis, Bill Brill, Camille Russell Cornett, Carlos Bejarano, Connie Segall, Cindy Burke, Cynthia Brown, Diana Leigh Murphy, Doug Bauer, Dustin Bailey, Faith Green, Jane Strutt Sperry (Potterybyjezz), Janet Skates, Jean Quinn, Jeff Cherblanc, Jill Pinkerton, Jimmy Leach, Jonathan Michael, Karen Lamb, Laci Lynn Schwoegler, Leslie Elaine, Lori Roll, Meredith Hoosier, Pam Watson, Pamela Smith, Patty S. Porter, Randy Smith, Penni Gage, Rachael Joy Marshall, Ralph Weidling, Rita Rowe, Sage Hancock, Scott Goodpaster, Taylor Painter-Wolfe and Timothy Nevaquaya.

Email pamwatson59@cox.net or call Watson at 918-206-6250 for more information.

‘Salome’ unveiledTulsa Opera’s unique, immersive production of Richard Strauss’ “Salome” will close out the company’s season with two performances, 8 p.m. Friday, April 29 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tulsa native Thaddeus Strassberger makes his company debut as director (he also designed the sets and costumes) for this rendition of this biblically inspired take of sex, obsession and bloody revenge. Julia Mintzer sings the title role, with Jay Hunter, Wayne Tigges and Katherine Goeldner. Tickets: tulsapac.com.

