A.J. Croce is a singer/songwriter who, for more than 20 years, has crafted his own music. However, his Croce Plays Croce concert experiences celebrate his music and the music of his late father, Jim Croce.

A.J., who will perform Thursday, Feb. 9, at River Spirit Casino, was 2 when his father died in a 1973 plane crash.

“I came to love (his music) in the same way everyone else did, by listening to the albums,” A.J. said.

Jim’s best-known songs are “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim,” “Operator (That’s Not the Way It Feels),” “Time in a Bottle,” “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” “I’ve Got a Name,” “Workin’ at the Car Wash Blues” and “I’ll Have to Say I Love You in a Song.”

For tickets to A.J.’s show at the Cove, River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Three in a row at Cain’s

Historic Cain’s Ballroom is hosting live music three consecutive nights, beginning with Colter Wall’s sold-out show Thursday, Feb. 9 with Neil Emerson.

On Friday, Feb. 10, Chase Matthew is co-headlining with Kidd G, and they will be joined by Avery Anna. Matthew has more than 1 million followers across social media and 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, Big Thief will be supported by Buck Meek. Big Thief is touring in support of a new album, “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You.” The album earned a spot on year-end lists compiled by The Atlantic, Entertainment Weekly and NPR.

For tickets to Cain’s Ballroom events, go to cainsballroom.com.

Native Spotlight Series at Circle

Circle Cinema’s Native Spotlight Series continues with a 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 screening of “From Wounded Knee to Standing Rock: A Reporter’s Journey,” including a post-film Q&A.

Learn about the history of Indigenous activism on the 50th anniversary of the Wounded Knee siege with guests Kevin McKiernan (writer/director), Willard Carlson (fought at Wounded Knee) and Richard Ray Whitman (actor, artist and activist). The film traces Carlson’s bittersweet journey from Wounded Knee to Standing Rock, where he and members of more than 280 tribes came together to oppose an oil pipeline that threatens a native water supply.

The screening is sponsored by the Flint Family Foundation and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Dana Tiger’s nonprofit Legacy Cultural Learning Community.

For tickets to Circle Cinema events, go to circlecinema.org.

‘Terminus’ by World Stage Theatre

In a small, ramshackle house in rural Georgia, a woman named Eller is slowly losing her mind to dementia. Her mixed-race grandson, Jaybo, lives with her and cares for her, but that love will be put to the test, as Eller retreats into a past stained with racial violence that seems to have permeated her family home.

Gabriel Jason Dean’s play “Terminus” has been described by the New York Times as “a tale of Southern Gothic horror where fantasy and reality, past and present, freely intermingle,” and as “theatrical magic” by the New Yorker.

World Stage Theatre Company will present this drama, directed by Dionne Lambert, with performances at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

The cast includes Kathryn Hartney, Ibrahim Buyckes, Cosette Davi Allen-Lawrence, Messina Eve, Domino Diamond, David A. Allen-Lawrence and Courtney Meadows. Tickets are $15-$25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

‘Urban Scrawl’ & ‘Matter of Time’

The Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., will host the opening of two solo exhibits, “Urban Scrawl,” by Robert Seago, which traces his evolution from graphic design to expressionist painting; and “Matter of Time” by Joshua Haltom, whose figurative paintings present an almost child-like view of reality, as if seeing the world around oneself for the first time.

Opening reception is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. The shows remain on display through March 3. liggettstudio.com.

