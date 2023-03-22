Hits Deep and Globetrotters

TobyMac, whose resume includes 16 million units in career sales and seven Grammy Awards, is coming to Tulsa, and he’s bringing company.

TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour 2023 will make a Saturday, March 25, stop at BOK Center. The tour includes Crowder, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick and Terrian.

Get next week started on a sweet note — a “Sweet Georgia Brown” note — when the Harlem Globetrotters play a Monday, March 27, game at BOK Center.

For tickets to BOK Center events, go to bokcenter.com.

Rodgers & Hammerstein celebration

“Classics of Rodgers & Hammerstein,” a Will Rogers Stage Foundation benefit concert, will take place 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Will Rogers High School Auditorium, 3909 E. Fifth Place.

Songs will be performed from six Rodgers and Hammerstein shows — “Oklahoma!,” “Carousel,” “The Sound of Music,” “South Pacific,” “The King and I” and “State Fair.”

The event will feature conductor Brad Henderson and soloists Kelly Ford, Susannah Brooks, Cathy Venable and Elliott Wulff.

Tickets can be purchased at willrogersstage.com.

‘Second City Swipes Right’

The Second City, the improvisational comedy troupe that has helped shape American funny business for half a century, comes to Tulsa with “The Second City Swipes Right.” Subtitled “The Incomplete Guide to the Ultimate Date Night,” sketches will take on all sorts of topics related to love and relationships, from dating sites to married life.

The adults-only show will be presented 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $35-$50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Tiptoe Through the Tulips

Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, will provide visitors with a chance to “Tiptoe Through the Tulips,” 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

The evening will feature adult beverages and hors d’oeuvres, live music and all the fragrance and color of daffodils, hyacinths and, of course, tulips on display at the garden. Renowned artist Pat (p.s.) Gordon will be signing posters featuring his painting “Portrait of a Tulip,” which he created for the Botanic Garden. Proceeds from sales benefit the Botanic Garden. Tickets are $125, and the event is for those 21 and older. tulsa botanic.org.

‘Western Doughty: Test Prints’

Tulsa photographer Western Doughty will host a pop-up shop 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Deco Lounge, 607 S. Boston Ave., to sell a collection of his “Test Prints.”

Test prints are akin to sketches a painter might make in preparation for a finished work. These are images that were printed but ultimately were not used as the final image that would be displayed at an exhibit or reproduced in a book.