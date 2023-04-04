Carter Sampson release shows begin

Oklahoma songwriter and music artist Carter Sampson is performing at a series of album release shows in conjunction with the Friday, April 7, unleashing of her new album, “Gold,” via Horton Records.

Said a news release about the album: Co-produced by Carter and her longtime collaborator Kyle Reid, it’s another sterling example of Carter’s ability to combine poignancy and perspective within a varied template that incorporates an assured brand of Americana in the form of country, folk and rootsy rock ‘n’ roll.

The album release shows span this weekend and next weekend: Friday, April 7, at the Blue Door in Oklahoma City; Saturday, April 8, at the Old Church Center in Perkins; and Friday, April 14 at Too Fond of Books in Tahlequah. The Tahlequah show is acoustic. For tickets and information, go to cartersampson.net.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo is staged in cities all over the country. It’s Tulsa’s turn.

The Tulsa Oddities & Curiosities Expo will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at SageNet Center in Expo Square.

The expo showcases vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses from all over the country “with all things weird.”

Shoppers will find items related to taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween-inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry and more.

For tickets and information, go to odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com.

‘Paint’ at Circle Cinema

With inspiration provided by painter Bob Ross, Owen Wilson plays Carl Nargle in “Paint,” a film that opens Friday, April 7. See it before the release date at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Circle Cinema.

Said a description for the film: Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter in this lighthearted comedy. Carl is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van and fans hanging on his every stroke... until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.

Showtimes for the film will continue Friday and throughout the weekend.

For tickets to Circle Cinema events, go to circlecinema.org.

Arts District Art Crawl

The Tulsa Arts District is hosting its monthly Art Crawl from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the neighborhood, centered at Reconciliation Way between Boulder and Elgin Avenues, just north of downtown.

Among the new exhibits that will be debuted as part of this month’s event are “Marilyn Artus: Assorted American Commentary” at 108 Contemporary; the Oklahoma Art Writing & Curation Fellowship exhibit at Living Arts of Tulsa; and a joint exhibit by artists Melinda Green Harvey and V.C. Torneden at the Tulsa Artists Coalition Gallery.

The Bob Dylan Center and the Woody Guthrie Center will reduce admission prices to $5 during the Art Crawl hours.

Antoinette Baking Co. will be hosting its regular Pie Night, serving up slices of new and familiar creations, Elgin Park and the Chowhouse will have drink specials, and one can enjoy live music at such venues as LowDown, The Hunt Club, Club Majestic and Duet.

Tulsa Sings!

The annual Tulsa Sings! competition will be part of the Signature Symphony’s final concert of the season, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.

Seven Tulsa-area singers, ranging from a 12-year-old middle school student to a former cruise line performer, will share their talents by performing songs from the “American Jukebox,” with a panel of judges, as well as members of the audience, getting to vote for their favorites.

Noted New York cabaret and concert artist Scott Coulter, who has helped coach the seven finalists, will also perform as part of the concert, featuring some of the most popular songs from past 50 years.