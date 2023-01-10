5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Howie’s got talent

Comedian, actor and “America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel is bringing a stand-up show to the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino Resort. Mandel will perform Friday, Jan. 13, at the Cove.

For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Kolby Cooper at Cain’s

Music artist Kolby Cooper, raised about a five-hour drive from Tulsa in tiny Bradford, Texas, is returning to Cain’s Ballroom.

Cooper, who played to a sold-out crowd at Cain’s in 2021, will perform Friday, Jan. 13, at the historic honky tonk.

For tickets to all Cain’s Ballroom events, go to cainsballroom.com.

Benefit house concert

Blues and soul-influenced singer-songwriter Sarah Potenza and Tulsa’s Jared Tyler will be featured musical guests Saturday, Jan. 14, at a House Concerts Unlimited event co-presented by Oklahomans for Equality.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with music at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Tulsa’s Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. RSVP to houseconcertsunlimited.com (full venue address will be provided). A donation of $30 is suggested ($35 at door) to secure a seat. Beverages and catered food will be provided.

Potenza has performed on “The Voice” (2015) and “America’s Got Talent” (2021). Her YouTube videos have garnered over 1 million views with messages of self-worth, determination and drive.

Tyler is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and, according to bio info, an avid fisherman. Tyler began his professional career as the longtime sideman to singer-songwriter Malcolm Holcombe. Tyler’s solo releases include “Blue Alleluia,” which features guest vocals from Emmylou Harris, “Here With You” (co-produced by Chuck Zwicky, Prince’s mixing engineer) and, most recently, “Dirt On Your Hands.”

“This will be a wonderful night of music to support a very worthy nonprofit organization,” Scott Aycock, HCUL director and host of Public Radio Tulsa’s “Folk Salad,” said in a news release. “House Concerts Unlimited gives music lovers a chance to enjoy some of the best singer songwriters touring right now in a personal and intimate setting, and in this particular case, a chance to support our community.”

‘A Man Called Otto,’ silent film at Circle Cinema

Tom Hanks stars as a grumpy widower in the comedy/drama “A Man Called Otto,” which premiered Dec. 25 with a limited release in New York and Los Angeles. A widespread release has arrived. Circle Cinema will be among Tulsa theaters showing the film. For tickets and showtimes, go to circlecinema.org. Search local listings for other theaters.

Also, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, the 1922 film “Manslaughter” will be featured in Circle Cinema’s “2nd Saturday” silent film series. Enjoy a classic silent film with a live score played by Bill Rowland on a restored 1928 pipe organ, plus walk-in music by Circle Cinema house organist Phil Judkins. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for kids 16 and under.

‘Dramatic Exit’

This month’s edition of the Ok, So Tulsa Story Slam has as its theme “Dramatic Exit” and will feature local storytellers sharing true anecdotes — some funny, some poignant, some harrowing, some uplifting — that in some way incorporate the notion of a “dramatic exit.” Those wishing to share a story, which must be told without any script or notes, should arrive early to be considered for the show. The person who tells what the audience chooses as the best story will receive a cash prize and entry into the competition for Tulsa’s Best Storyteller.

The event is 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way. Admission is $7. eventbrite.com.