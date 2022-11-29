5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Rita Coolidge at Church Studio

Music artist Rita Coolidge is coming to Tulsa to be spotlighted in Church Studio’s legacy artist memoir experience series Saturday, Dec. 3. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the event will begin at 3 p.m.

Known as “Delta Lady” (inspired by Leon Russell’s song), Coolidge will share stories about her life, music and career. Hosted by Church Studio owner Teresa Knox in front of an intimate audience of 100 attendees, the discussion will take place in the gallery of Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave.

All attendees will receive a signed copy of Coolidge’s book, “Delta Lady: A Memoir.”

For tickets, go to thechurchstudio.com and click on “events.”

‘Will to Win’

You can learn more about “Will to Win,” a movie that will be filmed in Tulsa, during a 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, event at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.

The open-to-the-public event will feature “Will to Win” author Jim Stovall, screenwriter Aaron Fulkerson and producers Russ Kirkpatrick and Andy Kinslow. The “Will to Win” motion picture will be based on Stovall’s book.

See Darth Maul

Need a Christmas gift for the Star Wars fan in your family?

Ray Park, alias Darth Maul from the Star Wars franchise, will attend a signing event scheduled to begin at noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at Wizard’s Asylum Comics & Games, 7165 S. Mingo Road.

Park also played the villain Toad in the 2000 film “X-Men” and played the character Snake Eyes in “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” and “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.”

Rodney L. Clark’s ‘Greenwood’

Tulsa Artist Fellow, native Tulsan and playwright Rodney L. Clark has created a group of plays centered on the Tulsa Race Massacre and its aftermath titled “Telling Our Stories (Events based on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre).” Theatre North performed the first play in the cycle, “The Griffins,” in 2019.

Clark will present the second play in the cycle, “Greenwood,” with performances 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. “Greenwood” is drawn from contemporary accounts of families fighting for survival amid the horror and violence of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Tickets are $20. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com

‘Carols & Crumpets’

The Tulsa Herb Society will host its annual holiday event, “Carols & Crumpets: An Herbal Craft Affair,” Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Tulsa Garden Center, 2435 S. Peoria Ave.

Works by more than 25 artisan vendors will be available for purchase, including herbal jams and chutneys, live greenery and wreaths, mosaic garden items, honey, original art, glass vases and stoneware dishes and more.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the Snowflake Cafe serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.