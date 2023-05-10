Black Wall Street Rally

The second annual Black Wall Street Rally will take place in the historic Greenwood District Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.

A news release described the event as the country’s fastest-growing urban motorcycle rally with an anticipated 20,000 attendees.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on opening day and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the following day. Headliner concerts will be held at the Tulsa BMX park. Start time for the concerts is 8 p.m.

In addition to Black Wall Street tours, there will be 60-plus cultural vendors, food trucks, a family-friendly carnival, local restaurant promotional giveaways, Indian Motorcycle demo rides, a motorcycle audio competition, a bike show and line dancing with Big Mucci and the Tulsa Steppers.

For more information, go to blackwallstreetrally.com.

Loudness 40th anniversary show

Get ready for another dose of “Crazy Nights.”

Loudness, a heavy metal band from Japan that rose to prominence in the early days of MTV, is on a 40th anniversary tour that will bring the band to the Venue Shrine for a Friday, May 12 performance.

For tickets, go to tulsashrine.com.

‘101 Dalmatians’

Theatre Tulsa Academy, the company’s educational program for young people wanting to learn the basics of theater by doing theater, will present the “Kids Edition” of the classic Disney comedy “101 Dalmatians.”

Based on Dodie Smith’s 1957 novel and the 1961 animated film, it’s the story of a newlywed couple whose Dalmatian dogs become the obsession of the fur-obsessed Cruella deVil, who wanted to turn the spotted pups into a coat.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $20.25-$26.50. 918-596-7111, tulsa pac.com.

Get fashionable at Philbrook

TikTok sensation Ivy Thompson (@thesewloartist), whose recreations of historical outfits have earned her close to a million followers, will bring her insights into the things people used to wear in a special event called “Recreating Renoir: French Fashion with Ivy Thompson,” 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road.

Thompson will trace the history of women’s clothing through the paintings of Renoir, revealing how women moved through the world in their corsets, bustles, and voluminous skirts, and turn a painting into reality.

Tickets for this event are $10-$30, and include access to “A Night with Rembrandt to Monet,” an evening of art, music, and activities inspired by the museum’s current exhibition, “Rembrandt to Monet.” philbrook.org.

Retro movies at Circle Cinema

“You’ve Got Mail” is celebrating a 25th anniversary. Because the film’s star, Tom Hanks, is appearing Saturday, May 13 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for the release of his first novel, Magic City books is presenting a 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11 screening of “You’ve Got Mail” at Circle Cinema. Magic City Books will give away two tickets to see Hanks at the PAC.

Also, “Scarface” is turning 40. Graveyard Shift, Oklahoma’s premier big screen experience for cult and retro movies, is presenting a 9 p.m. Saturday, May 13 screening at Circle Cinema.