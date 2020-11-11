5 to find: James Bond theme songs in an upcoming music collection

‘Nobody Does It Better‘

Carly Simon sang this theme song for 1977’s “The Spy Who Loved Me.” It was crafted by music legends Marvin Hamlisch and Carole Bayer Sager.

“Nobody Does It Better” spent three weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 but was unable to break through to No. 1 because Debby Boone’s “You Light Up My Life” had a stranglehold on the top spot. So somebody did it better?

‘Goldfinger’

Shirley Bassey is the ultimate Bond girl when it comes to Bond songs. Bassey sang the theme songs for “Goldfinger,” “Diamonds are Forever” and “Moonraker.”

“Goldfinger” was the most successful of the three, and it was Bassey’s only top 40 hit, reaching No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2008, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

‘A View to a Kill’

You know the Bond franchise is smack dab in the middle of the 1980s when an MTV-era band, Duran Duran, is knocking out a theme song.

Answer to a trivia question: “A View to a Kill” is the only Bond theme song to ascend to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

‘Another Way to Die’