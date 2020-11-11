5 to find: James Bond theme songs in an upcoming music collection

The James Bond film franchise has blessed us with hit movies and hit songs.
You can experience Bond music all over again beginning Nov. 20, when UMe will release an updated version of “The Best of Bond ... James Bond,” a digital, two-CD and three-LP black vinyl compilation featuring theme songs from every 007 movie.
The updated collection will include “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish from the forthcoming 25th Bond film of the same name and Adele’s “Skyfall” and Sam Smith’s “Spectre” theme (“Writing’s On the Wall”), both Oscar winners for best song.
To pre-order, visit a local record seller or go online to lnk.to/TheBestOfBondPR.
What are your favorite Bond songs? Here are five you can find in the collection:
‘Live and Let Die’
Paul McCartney reunited with Beatles producer George Martin for “Live and Let Die,” which was recorded by McCartney’s post-Beatles band, Wings. “Live and Let Die” holds the distinction of becoming the first Bond theme song to be nominated for an Academy Award in the category of best original song (it lost to “The Way We Were”) and it became at that time, the highest-charting Bond song, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Guns N’ Roses covered “Live and Let Die” in 1991.
‘Nobody Does It Better‘
Carly Simon sang this theme song for 1977’s “The Spy Who Loved Me.” It was crafted by music legends Marvin Hamlisch and Carole Bayer Sager.
“Nobody Does It Better” spent three weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 but was unable to break through to No. 1 because Debby Boone’s “You Light Up My Life” had a stranglehold on the top spot. So somebody did it better?
‘Goldfinger’
Shirley Bassey is the ultimate Bond girl when it comes to Bond songs. Bassey sang the theme songs for “Goldfinger,” “Diamonds are Forever” and “Moonraker.”
“Goldfinger” was the most successful of the three, and it was Bassey’s only top 40 hit, reaching No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2008, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
‘A View to a Kill’
You know the Bond franchise is smack dab in the middle of the 1980s when an MTV-era band, Duran Duran, is knocking out a theme song.
Answer to a trivia question: “A View to a Kill” is the only Bond theme song to ascend to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
‘Another Way to Die’
Let’s wrap this up with a Tulsa connection. Jack White digs Tulsa and Cain’s Ballroom so much that he has a residence here. He and Alicia Keys teamed up for “Another Way to Die,” the theme song for the 2008 Bond movie, “Quantum of Solace.”
This is the only duet in Bond theme song history. Keys handled vocals. White supplied instrumentation, in addition to writing and producing the song.
