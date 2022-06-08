38 Special coming back to Hard Rock

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced 38 Special will return for a Nov. 16 performance at Hard Rock Live.
Tickets are $38 and go on sale June 10. Tickets are available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For more information on 38 Special, including tour dates, visit 38Special.com.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
