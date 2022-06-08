 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
38 Special coming back to Hard Rock

38 Special

38 Special is returning to Hard Rock Live.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced 38 Special will return for a Nov. 16 performance at Hard Rock Live.

Tickets are $38 and go on sale June 10. Tickets are available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information on 38 Special, including tour dates, visit 38Special.com.

