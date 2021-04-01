'Music on the Porch' concert series starts Thursday at Gilcrease

Gilcrease Museum will kick off its three-month spring “Music on the Porch” concert series with a performance by the Steve Liddell Trio, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 1.

The porch of the historic Gilcrease House, former home to the museum’s founder, Thomas Gilcrease, will serve as the stage for the live, outdoor, socially distanced concerts, which will be held each Thursday through June.

In addition to live music by local and regional artists, the evenings also will feature a food truck, beer and wine cash bar, outdoor family activities and timed admission to the museum’s galleries.

The April 1 concert will have Alpha Grill and Frios Gourmet Pops food trucks on site, lawn games, make-and-take art activities, along with music from the Steve Liddell Trio.

Tickets are limited and advanced registration is required. To purchase tickets, visit the Events page at gilcrease.org. Admission is $6 for members and $12 for non-members. Children ages 0-17 are free.

Music on the Porch is sponsored in part by VISION Arts Creative & Cultural Economic Recovery Program and The Albert and Hete Barthelmes Foundation Inc.