Music artists weigh in following death of singer-songwriter, actor Ed Bruce

Janie Fricke: “I’m proud to have known Ed Bruce, both in the studio and on television appearances. I admired his talents and unique style. May his memory live on forever.”

B.J. Thomas: “We knew Ed and have performed on shows with him across the country. He was a good man and he will be missed.”

T.G. Sheppard: “So very sad to hear that another one of country music’s great voices has gone silent. You could always tell instantly that it was Ed whether he was speaking or singing. I had the pleasure of working with him many times through the years and each and every time it was an honor. RIP, my friend.”

T. Graham Brown: “Ed was a big man with a big voice. He knew how to write a great country song. That deep speaking voice of his was unmistakable and he had some serious acting chops. Condolences to all of his family and friends. Rest easy, buddy.”

Johnny Lee: “Ed Bruce was a dear, dear friend of mine. We always talked about visiting more, but now that’s going to have to wait. This one hits close to home and I will miss him like crazy.”