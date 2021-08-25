Written by Tulsans, Hallmark film 'Sweet Pecan Summer' debuts Saturday

“Sweet Pecan Summer,” a Hallmark film that will premiere 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, was written by a husband and wife team from Tulsa.
Zach Lewis and Stephanie Jackson are Holland Hall alums who reside in Los Angeles, where they continue to add to their acting/writing/producing resumes. Among highlights: Lewis was a co-writer on “Klaus,” a 2019 film which received an Academy Award nomination for best animated film.
“Sweet Pecan Summer” stars Christine Ko, Wes Brown and Lauren Tom. In the film, Amanda (Ko) has to work with her ex-boyfriend JP (Brown) to sell her favorite aunt’s pecan farm. Putting aside differences, old feelings start to rekindle and they question their life paths.
Jackson said they met Brown, also the film’s executive producer, last year at a birthday party for the son of one of her husband’s college friends. They began talking about writing, had a meeting with Brown a week later and, just like that, they were all working on a movie together.
“Sweet Pecan Summer is the second feature Lewis and Jackson have teamed up to write.
“However, throughout our careers, we’ve always proofread and given each other feedback on our separate projects,” Jackson said. “We have a similar comedic take on things so it’s great having each other’s support, especially at 11 p.m. the night before a script is due.”
Jackson provided email responses to questions in advance of the “Sweet Pecan Summer” debut:
What would you like to say about “Sweet Pecan Summer” that people can’t get from an episode description? Is it drawn from either of your actual experiences?
“It’s really a story about the importance of timing in life. We all have those moments throughout our lives (especially when we are younger) where we think ‘if only XYZ happened, then everything would have come together.’
"But part of the message of this movie is that things often don't happen when and how we expect them to, but they have a way of working out as long as we are open to new possibilities and don’t let the past stop us from trying to find happiness in the present.
“The movie is not based on our actual experiences, but our relationship definitely has similarities to JP and Amanda’s in the film. We went to high school together, although we didn’t date like they did, and we’ve both said many times over the years that if we’d started dating then we never would have ended up together. We both needed to go out and live our own lives first.”
I bet it’s interesting/challenging to write for Hallmark because the viewer probably knows that, in the end, the couple is going to get together and work out whatever issues they have. Thoughts?
“It’s actually been really great writing for Hallmark because they know exactly what they want. They have an incredibly loyal fan base and work really hard to make sure their movies fit their brand, but at the same time try to bring something new and unexpected to each story. And yes, even though the leads always end up together, I don’t think that’s necessarily something special to their movies. I mean, we usually know the detectives are going to solve the case and the hero is going to save the world. The challenge, as the writer, is to make the journey itself unique and subvert and play with audience expectations of how they think it will unfold.”
Anything in the film going to hit a sweet spot with Oklahoma viewers?
“The movie is set in Georgia, but it easily could be in a small Oklahoma town and I think Oklahomans will definitely relate to the setting and characters. But, now that you ask, we should’ve made JP an OU fan. Next one!”