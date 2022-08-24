 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With 50th anniversary of Wes Craven's first film approaching, here are five factoids about horror master

  • Updated
Wes Craven

Director Wes Craven (left) and Robert Rodriguez pose together at the premiere of “Scream 4” in Los Angeles in 2011. Craven died in 2015.

 Associated Press file

Horror master Wes Craven’s first film (“The Last House on the Left”) arrived 50 years ago — Aug. 30, 1972.

Craven, who died in 2015, has two significant ties to Oklahoma:

The heroine of Craven’s “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise is Tulsa actress Heather Langenkamp (whom you’ll be hearing from soon in regard to a new project).

Craven’s biographer is Oklahoma author John Wooley, who wrapped up Craven’s life in the 2011 book “Wes Craven: The Man and His Nightmares.”

In honor of Craven’s first film turning 50, Wooley provided five factoids about a filmmaker whose body of work includes “Swamp Thing,” “The Hills Have Eyes,” “The Serpent and the Rainbow,” “The People Under the Stairs” and the “Scream” franchise.

1. Craven based Freddy Krueger on a strange man he’d seen outside his apartment-house window when he was 11 years old.

2. Following high school graduation, Craven worked for a short time as an apprentice cable-splicer for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company.

3. Craven graduated from the same evangelical Christian liberal-arts college as the Rev. Billy Graham.

4. Meryl Streep received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in one of Craven’s very few non-horror genre pictures, 1999’s “Music of the Heart.”

5. In the mid-1980s, Craven was the first filmmaker to option the horror novel “Old Fears” by John Wooley and Ron Wolfe, although he never made the movie.

Babylon Books is publishing a 40th anniversary edition of “Old Fears” with new material included from the authors.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

