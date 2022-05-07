Will Rogers returning to movie screens in 'Will to Win' with great-granddaughter's support

If the highest-paid film star in Hollywood sprang from your backyard, that would, of course, be a big deal.

And Will Rogers was a bigger deal than that.

Rogers was the original king of all media. He vaulted from trick roper to vaudeville to motion pictures, appearing in more than 70 films. By 1933, he was commanding the biggest actor salary in Hollywood. He authored books. He wrote a syndicated weekly newspaper column that reached 40 million readers. He was a popular radio personality and political humorist whose way with words is admired almost a century after his death.

It all adds up to this: Someone born on a ranch near Oologah once was among the most famous people on the planet.

“What’s interesting is probably the most asked question I get is ‘who could you compare him to today?’ And there’s absolutely nobody that I can think of, nationally or internationally.”

The words are from Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry. There’s a “Rogers” in her name because Will was her great-grandfather.

Continuing, she said, “I think the neatest thing that he did is he was a common denominator between both parties, Democrats and Republicans, and that will never happen again. We’re too far gone for that. But he brought both sides together and both sides loved him and he could poke fun at politicians and every president. They embraced him because he did it in such a way that they had so much respect for him. He wasn’t knocking them down, you know? He put himself on their level or them on his level.”

Now the goal is to put Rogers on theater screens again.

Rogers was 55 when he perished in a 1935 plane crash. He is laid to rest at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.

Rogers-Etcheverry recently returned to the museum to lend support to a movie project connected to her great-grandfather.

Veteran author Jim Stovall‘s 2020 book “Will to Win,” a fictional tale in which Rogers is an impactful figure, has been optioned for film by Kirkpatrick and Kinslow Productions. The film is in the developmental stage. Production is expected to begin next year with an anticipated release date in 2024. Filming will take place at Will Rogers High School and other Tulsa-area locations.

The primary character in “Will to Win” is Sky Forest, a Cherokee student at Will Rogers High School. Sky wants to use softball to earn a college scholarship, but she experiences a setback when the sport is eliminated due to budget cuts.

Where there’s a Will, there’s a way?

Sky begins to learn about Rogers while doing research for a paper. He becomes “real” in her imagination.

Through Rogers’ wisdom, Sky tries out for the baseball team and emerges as a remarkable player. As the story unfolds, Rogers continues to provide guidance as Sky deals with being a girl on the baseball team, being a modern-day teen in a Cherokee world and dealing with teenage angst, romance and hijinks that goes along with being a high school senior.

Kirkpatrick and Kinslow Productions (www.kkp.film) is working in conjunction with Stovall and the Rogers family to bring the endeavor to life.

“With the family’s support, it makes it better for everybody involved,” Rogers-Etcheverry said.

Many projects are pitched to the Rogers family. The answer is often “no.” Rogers-Etcheverry said “Will to Win” is one of the first projects to get a “yes” from the family in a long time.

“I love it because there’s no scandal,” she said. “There’s no foul language. It’s a feel-good movie. It’s a happy movie. It’s something that’s going to bring people together, and it can be shown to kids and to adults. I think everybody’s going to love it. That’s the thing I love about Jim Stovall is his books are non-scandalous.”

It was also the “right” project for the family because Rogers was proud of his Cherokee heritage. Rogers-Etcheverry wants to involve the Cherokee Nation as much as possible.

Rogers-Etcheverry, who heads a Bakersfield, California-based almond business, has been traveling frequently to Oklahoma to meet people who have an interest in the film. She mentioned a big-screen incentive: Potential investors could have their businesses or products woven into the story.

Rogers-Etcheverry has another role in the project, too. She’s helping with authenticity. She said the words that her great-grandfather speaks to Sky in the film will be “his” words.

“They are going to be fun and positive and the way that he was,” she said. “He was the one during the Great Depression who encouraged America to have hope. That’s kind of what he does with Sky.”

Multiple Stovall books have “become” movies, including 2006’s “The Ultimate Gift,” James Garner’s final film. Stovall, who became a successful author after losing his sight, joined Rogers-Etcheverry, producer Russ Kirkpatrick and Aaron Fulkerson (who is writing the “Will to Win” screenplay) on stage during a Tuesday project update at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum.

As was the case with past Stovall book/movie films, a goal is to secure a “big name” to be a part of the “Will to Win” cast. Peter Fonda and Raquel Welch were in “The Ultimate Gift” sequels.

Will Rogers Jr., was cast as his father in the movie “The Story of Will Rogers,” which premiered 70 years ago — July 9, 1952 — at Yale Theatre in Claremore. A square dance competition in front of the theater preceded the city’s first world premiere.

Will Rogers’ youngest son, Jim, was Rogers-Etcheverry’s grandfather. She said she didn’t get involved in the “family business” until 1991, when grandpa took a platoon of family members to see the Will Rogers Follies on Broadway. Before the trip, her famous great-grandfather wasn’t really a conversation topic in her home.

“It was kind of unspoken,” she said. “I really didn’t know anything about him. And when we went to New York and saw that ... I just sat there in awe. I couldn’t believe the magnitude of the impact he had on the world. I looked over at my grandfather and I was just like, I want to learn more.”

The Tony Award-winning Will Rogers Follies thrust Will Rogers’ name and accomplishments back into the public consciousness decades after his death.

“I feel like things have kind of settled again,” Rogers-Etcheverry said. “But now we have this new project coming up with the book by Jim Stovall and (the movie), and I think that’s going to be another reboot, so to speak.”

Stovall said it’s sad that so many kids don’t know who Rogers was. He hopes to make the “Will to Win” film available in schools. Rogers-Etcheverry has embraced the mission of preserving and championing Rogers’ place in history.

“It’s important to keep his legacy alive because, first, he was my great-grandfather and I want my children and my grandchildren to know their heritage and their legacy, because I didn’t know it,” she said.

“I knew it, but I didn’t know how important it was. My family was so humble. And looking back, I know why. I mean, my grandfather, I think he had so much put on his shoulders when his dad died. I think he was 21. He was young. And to be the child of the most famous person in the world and then to have to carry that your whole life? I know now a lot of why he was the way he was. He was super quiet. And then my father was the same way because (of how) he was raised by his dad. ‘It’s not a big deal.’ But the more I’m coming back here, it is a big deal and so it’s important for me.”

Rogers-Etcheverry said people ask “why do you guys keep doing this?” Why do they beat the drum for Will Rogers?

“How could you not?” she said. “Look what he did. And I think what he did is more important now than 80-some years ago. So I think it’s important because he’s Oklahoma’s favorite son. I want him to come back and still be the favorite in America. Like I said, there has never been anybody that had the character and uniqueness he had. His quotes are still just as relevant today as they were 90 years ago.”

