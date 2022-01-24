Will Rogers Middle School students visiting Outsiders House

Sixth-grade students from Will Rogers Middle School are making a Wednesday visit to the Outsiders House and Museum.

The home was a significant filming site during the making of “The Outsiders,” a 1983 movie based on the young adult novel written by Tulsa’s S.E. Hinton when she was a student at Will Rogers High School.

The outing is for 200-plus students as part of their English class after students read Hinton’s book and watched the film.

“I can’t think of another scenario in which young people can walk the hall of the same school as the author, read the book, watch the movie, visit the movie location and see memorabilia from the production,” said Danny O’Connor, owner of the Outsiders House and Museum.

The trip is being led by English teacher Sandy Brown and was made possible with funding by the Will Rogers High School Community Foundation. The foundation also administers the school’s hall of fame, where Hinton is enshrined.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.