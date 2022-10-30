Will Rogers film christening new theatre organ at Will Rogers High School

A member of the Will Rogers family and a Will Rogers film will be part of a free launch event for a new theater organ at Will Rogers High School.

The 1922 film “The Ropin’ Fool” starring Rogers will be shown at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.

Mark Herman, a former American Theater Organ Society organist of the year, will perform on the school’s new theatre organ in the historic 1,400-seat auditorium of Will Rogers High School, located at Fifth Place and Pittsburg Avenue.

Herman will accompany the 20-minute, 1922 classic silent film, “The Ropin’ Fool,” starring Will Rogers, and perform his favorite selections that demonstrate the organ’s capabilities.

“The Ropin’ Fool” features many Rogers rope tricks that made him a vaudeville star with the Ziegfeld Follies from 1916 to 1925.

The film will be introduced by Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry, a great-granddaughter of Rogers. She is the family spokesperson and serves as a director for several organizations related to her ancestor’s fame. Rogers-Etcheverry will be introduced by Tad Jones, director of the Will Rogers Memorial Museums in Claremore. Bart Taylor will perform rope tricks.

Though admission is free, the film screening is a reserved-seating event. Tickets are required to reserve a seat. Free tickets can be printed from the site willrogersstage.com.

The event, produced by the Will Rogers Stage Foundation, will be the public debut of a state-of-the-art, 3-manual, 42-rank instrument built to order by the Allen Organ Company of Macungie, Pennsylvania. It replaced the school’s 1955 Shaw Memorial Organ, which stopped working in 1985. This new organ was purchased by private donors, including many Will Rogers alums, who will be honored at the event.

