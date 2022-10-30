 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Will Rogers film christening new theatre organ at Will Rogers High School

  • 0

A member of the Will Rogers family and a Will Rogers film will be part of a free launch event for a new theater organ at Will Rogers High School.

The 1922 film “The Ropin’ Fool” starring Rogers will be shown at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.

Mark Herman, a former American Theater Organ Society organist of the year, will perform on the school’s new theatre organ in the historic 1,400-seat auditorium of Will Rogers High School, located at Fifth Place and Pittsburg Avenue.

Herman will accompany the 20-minute, 1922 classic silent film, “The Ropin’ Fool,” starring Will Rogers, and perform his favorite selections that demonstrate the organ’s capabilities.

“The Ropin’ Fool” features many Rogers rope tricks that made him a vaudeville star with the Ziegfeld Follies from 1916 to 1925.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The film will be introduced by Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry, a great-granddaughter of Rogers. She is the family spokesperson and serves as a director for several organizations related to her ancestor’s fame. Rogers-Etcheverry will be introduced by Tad Jones, director of the Will Rogers Memorial Museums in Claremore. Bart Taylor will perform rope tricks.

Though admission is free, the film screening is a reserved-seating event. Tickets are required to reserve a seat. Free tickets can be printed from the site willrogersstage.com.

The event, produced by the Will Rogers Stage Foundation, will be the public debut of a state-of-the-art, 3-manual, 42-rank instrument built to order by the Allen Organ Company of Macungie, Pennsylvania. It replaced the school’s 1955 Shaw Memorial Organ, which stopped working in 1985. This new organ was purchased by private donors, including many Will Rogers alums, who will be honored at the event.

<&rule>

Tulsa World Scene podcast: McRib au revoir? Halloween candy favorites?

Is McDonald's McRib returning for the last time? Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk about the potential fast food farewell tour, as well as other past menu items from the Arch Deluxe to the McPizza. Plus, favorite Halloween tricks and treats.

</&hrdp2>

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ariana Grande reveals her blonde hair ahead of shooting 'Wicked'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert